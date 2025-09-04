Deiondra Sanders Confesses Son’s Life-and-Death Fight While Raising Pregnancy Struggle Awareness

For most people, September means back-to-school or the end of summer. But for Deiondra Sanders, it carries a weight only NICU parents understand—a reminder of the tiny heartbeat she fought to protect. The daughter of Deion Sanders has never been shy online, but this month her posts hit different. Because it’s all about survival, faith, and a baby boy named Snow who became her miracle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Becoming a NICU mom was not part of the plan, but it became part of my story. September is NICU Awareness Month, and I carry my little warrior’s strength with me every day. #nicumonthawareness,” she reposted @Blacklovepage’s NICU month awareness post on her Instagram story. NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) awareness is a campaign dedicated to celebrating awareness regarding the challenges faced by premature or critically ill newborns and their families.

She shared another wholesome photograph, with baby Snow cuddling on her chest and sleeping peacefully. Soon after Snow’s birth, he was immediately admitted to the NICU, marking a very emotional time for Deiondra and her family. “My Warrior,” she captioned the story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Love Page (@blacklovepage) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The post features Cori Broadus, the daughter of pop culture sensation Snoop Dogg, raising awareness about NICU month. As a mother herself, she shared her journey treading through all the challenges with her baby, Codi Dreaux, providing her immense strength. “I wanna give a major shoutout to all the moms, the dads, the nurses, the doctors, from one NICU mom to another. I know this is a hell of a ride, but there’s nothing that god give us that we can’t handle and just hold on. We got this,” she shared.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Deiondra, having faced multiple pregnancy complications herself, faced an emotionally draining time, with her baby admitted to the NICU. She resonated with her message, further amplifying the awareness by sharing it on her social media. Cori continued. “It’s such an emotional roller coaster. But like I said, it’s nothing that god gave us that we can’t handle, and when we come in here, we try to make sure our love is bigger than the wires and the tubes and the machines.”

Even before Snow’s birth, Deiondra’s pregnancy complications took a toll on her.

AD

Deiondra Sanders emerges strong after challenging pregnancy

Filled with blessings, it was an emotional roller coaster for Deiondra Sander’s pregnancy journey. From Fibroids to miscarriages and a shortened cervix, and the surgeries, her faith remained intact. Back in August, she shared her challenging journey, staying strong throughout. “WE MADE IT YALL🥹,” an emotional Deiondra wrote, still in a hospital gown, resting on the bed.

“Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age(keep it cute lol), the blood transfusions, placenta accreta, and wanting to take my entire uterus, the bed rest,” she captioned the Instagram post, staying strong throughout the whole journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All that struggle and that pain dissolved when she glimpsed the first sight of her baby boy in the labor room. A cuddly bundle of pure joy, wrapped around her arms. Snon turned 1 on August 9. Interestingly, he shared his birthday with the pillar of strength behind Deiondra—his grandfather, Deion Sanders.

For Deiondra Sanders, her journey has been challenging but blissful. And by openly sharing her NICU and pregnancy struggles, she’s turned her story into a source of strength for other moms going through the same complications.