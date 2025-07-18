Deiondra Sanders Holds Back Tears in Big Announcement After Deion Sanders’ Public Plea for Grandson

Deiondra Sanders has shown us the one thing about her that she prides herself on: motherhood. She has an unconditional love for her son, Snow, and he has been the star of her life ever since he arrived. Motherhood is not just a part of life for Deiondra; she cherishes the journey immensely. Snow is not just her favorite person – he’s the star of the Sanders family, being the first of the new generation. As Snow nears hitting the one-year mark, Deiondra shared an exciting new update.

Deiondra Sanders braved a risky pregnancy to bring Snow to this world. She suffers from fibroids, and also had miscarriage scares while carrying her son. In a recent check-up with her doctor, the latter was amazed that she was even able to conceive. That hard work and immense patience, and sacrifice are worth the joy of motherhood for Deiondra, who enjoys every day with her son. She gives us a glimpse of the adorable baby regularly on social media, who also features on his grandfather’s posts sometimes. Deiondra shared an emotional update about her son, who is growing up way too quickly.

Just shy of his 1 birthday, Snow has marked a crucial milestone. “Omg, omg! My baby just walked,” she shared on X, along with a smiling, teary-eyed emoji. The youngest of the Sanders clan has finally found his footing in the world, ushering in a new beginning. But it’s all going to be another rollercoaster ride for Deiondra, who will now deal with a walking baby, which has its challenges and joys.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just a little over a week ago, Deiondra celebrated Snow completing 11 months. And before that, she shared how her son is nailing the health checkups. “Snow is in the 91 percentile for his height and weight. I can’t believe I am about to have a one year old. Wow time does fly!” she wrote on X. Now that she has a walking baby, Deiondra Sanders is going to have her hands full! A fun-filled chapter of motherhood is underway for Deiondra Sanders. Coach Prime on the other hand, is already getting in the mood to begin coaching his grandson in the future.

Deion Sanders asks fans to turn up with some important help for Snow

Deion Sanders, too, knows that Snow will be up and about, and is already setting a plan in motion to train his barely year-old grandson.“We need a swim coach and lessons in Canton, Texas, ASAP. Contact @deiondrasanders DM; please be straight up,” Coach Prime wrote in an Instagram story. As much as he is a loving grandparent, he is also a firm believer in discipline and development when it comes to the upbringing of his grandson. He’s already been to the football stadium when he was younger, and it’d be no surprise if Papa Prime’s plans work, and Snow turns out to be an athlete just like him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just two weeks ago, Coach Prime shared some adorable images of him and Snow on his lap, having some grandfather-grandson bonding time. He truly takes on the role of being a grandfather like a natural. On Father’s Day,, Coach Prime celebrated with Snow too, showing the world how deep the connection between the two runs. Deion Sanders is going to make sure his grandson gets his due. “Lord, thank you for my DAUGHTER @deiondrasanders for blessing me with my grandson SNOW. God, you are incredible. I only know how to be a blessing, so SNOW has got it coming. I love him like he’s mine! He’s cutting into [Shilo’s] trust fund,” he said passionately.

Family is as important to Deion Sanders as football. Already in such a fast-paced job, he will hope to be as involved with Snow as he possibly can. Deiondra Sadners on the other hand, will begin a new leg of her motherhood journey, now that Snow is a walking baby.