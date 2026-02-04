Dejected Curt Cignetti Reveals Indiana Fell Victims to $1M Tampering Ploy Before Championship Win

Every time the NCAA tries to solve a problem, another pops up right afterward. That’s what happened after the transfer portal was reduced to one edition in the offseason, which amped up tampering among programs. The Hoosiers, who have begun to attract some star talent in the wake of their meteoric rise, have also had to bat down rivals trying to poach them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We had a guy last year [who was] offered a million dollars,” Curt Cignetti said on the February 4 episode of The Triple Option. “You’d be shocked at the school [that offered]. And, you know, it’s gone on this year.”

The Hoosiers’ head coach didn’t reveal the program’s name or the player’s name. But his revelation is anything but surprising. You’d think teams wouldn’t face tampering during a postseason run, but that is the reality of college football. Just last year, Penn State lost its backup QB before a crucial playoff game. This year, though, only the players who didn’t get playing time moved to the portal from the likes of Oregon and Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s tough, man. It’s hard. You got these agents calling, everybody calling across the country. And you love to play those guys,” Cignetti said.

Cignetti knows how cutthroat the environment has become, as Indiana has mastered the transfer portal in these two years. Tampering and the portal seem to go hand in hand, as many programs violate NCAA rules.

The practice is so widespread that one ESPN source estimated up to 60% of programs engage in it. While the NCAA officially forbids contact with enrolled players, teams have developed a playbook of back-channel methods, from reaching out to a player’s high school coach to contacting parents or agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

But a big reason why tampering has created a ‘Wild Wild West’ scenario, as Urban Meyer put it, is the huge cash flow that surrounds it. A million dollars today is an extremely humble offer in the realm of college football. Cignetti’s frustration highlights a nationwide epidemic, with eye-watering sums of money changing hands and creating high-profile controversies across the sport

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Darien Mensah jumped into the portal just before it closed and transferred to Miami for a reported 10 million offer. Ole Miss, now notorious in the landscape for the Luke Ferrelli tampering saga, was able to swing the LB over after they raised their offer to $2 million. But at the moment, the debate isn’t so much about the price; it’s about the rules and the NCAA’s lack of enforcing them.

Pete Golding pursued Ferrelli via text message during an 8 a.m. class at Clemson. After further discussion with the Rebels, the LB ditched Clemson altogether. All mentions of the program disappeared from his social media, and he was no longer seen on campus. This drama ensued within a week of his arrival at Clemson.

Though Dabo Swinney and other college football coaches are now heavily denouncing tampering in college football, not much can be expected from the NCAA. In June last year, Wisconsin sued Miami for tampering with defensive player Xavier Lucas. He played in the National Championship last season while still awaiting a ruling in this lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban Meyer calls for coaches to “turn ’em in”

While the NCAA faces backlash over its inaction on tampering complaints, CFB icons are going all in to see the perpetrators called out. Urban Meyer thought it was high time that coaches follow Dabo Swinney’s example and expose programs that take tampering to the extreme.

“Turn ‘em in. Absolutely turn ‘em in. If nothing happens, there’s no governance, there’s no rules, and it’ll be the most chaotic … which it already is. So, I’m disappointed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If the NCAA rules that a program has engaged in tampering, the repercussions can be huge. For example, if Ole Miss is found to have contacted Ferrelli after he signed with Clemson, this would constitute a Level II violation. The likely punishment is a fine, but suspensions can also follow. A more serious violation could also invite postseason bans.

For coaches like Curt Cignetti, the ‘Wild West’ of college football presents a two-front war: mastering the portal to build a contender while simultaneously guarding the very players who made them successful from the same predatory tactics. As the money grows and NCAA enforcement remains in question, holding onto a championship roster may prove even harder than building one.