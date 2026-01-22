Penn State Replace FBS Opponent With Local FCS Team on Football Schedule

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Delaware’s move from FCS to FBS is already creating scheduling headaches for the NCAA. Eight years ago, Penn State scheduled the Blue Hens to visit in 2027. It was when Delaware was still an FCS program. However, since starting its FBS transition in 2025, Delaware has received higher guarantee payments and is reevaluating the types of opponents it faces. That forced a change.

Penn State and Delaware worked out a deal that scrapped the original matchup. Instead, the Nittany Lions will host Maine, while Delaware will face Illinois on the same date, September 11, 2027.

The original deal was signed when James Franklin was at Penn State. Franklin preferred loading up the non-conference slate with mid-major FBS or FCS teams. These games offered a clean tune-up and minimal risk to playoff hopes. At the time, Delaware fit that plan perfectly. Once the Blue Hens made the jump from FCS to FBS, though, they no longer checked that box.

As part of a mutual agreement, Delaware agreed to cover the difference in guarantee costs to cancel the game. So Penn State likely didn’t take a financial hit. When Delaware was still FCS, the contract included a standard guarantee fee. Like during their 2023 trip, the Blue Hens reportedly earned $400,000. Now, as an FBS program, Delaware commands much bigger payouts, usually $750,000 or more per game.

By pivoting to a matchup against Illinois, Delaware likely landed a far more lucrative deal than the original Penn State contract. And because Delaware initiated the change, they agreed to make Penn State whole. If Maine costs more than what Penn State originally promised Delaware, the Blue Hens will pay the difference. Clean break, win-win. Looking ahead, there’s also some speculation about how PSU might handle non-conference scheduling under new head coach Matt Campbell.

Franklin legit wanted safer non-conference matchups, but Campbell’s approach is still taking shape. There’s a real chance the Nittany Lions could target more high-profile or challenging non-conference games. Both are done to evaluate the team early and to draw fans as the program settles into its new, state-of-the-art facilities.

The Beaver Stadium gets a makeover

With a few tweaks to the schedule, Penn State under Matt Campbell is gearing up to welcome opponents into a revamped Beaver Stadium by the start of the 2027 season. The renovation comes with a hefty $700 million price tag and has been years in the making. The work started in early 2024, with the project moving into its next major part on the west side of the stadium after the 2024 season.

The goal is simple: make GameDays better for fans. The renovation will double concourse space, add more washrooms and concession areas, and upgrade Wi-Fi and video boards across the place. PSU Deputy Director of Athletics for internal operations, Vinnie James, has already confirmed construction is moving full steam ahead.

“We’re approaching $700 million in renovation right now,” James said. “We remain on schedule, targeting a completion date of fall 2027. In 2026, our fans can expect to see that. You’ll actually begin to see the structure of the New West side or the visiting sideline. You’ll see the structure take form. Still, it won’t be completed, obviously.”

Even during the overhaul, Penn State has found ways to keep the atmosphere loud. This past offseason, the athletic department added more than 9,000 temporary seats to Beaver Stadium, making sure the roar in Happy Valley doesn’t fade during the transformation.