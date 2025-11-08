NFL Legend DeSean Jackson Breaks 13-Year HBCU Curse, Still Left Pleading for Respect

DeSean Jackson’s goal is not limited to building Delaware State, but to uplifting HBCUs. Historically, they have been competing with significantly smaller athletic budgets and resources as compared to other FBS programs. But the grit and talent are all the same. And that’s what the Super Bowl champions want to put across.

“I keep telling people, man, the MEAC is some great football,” he said to the press post-win, 14-12 against Morgan State. The Hornets hadn’t recorded a winning season for 13 years. With the Hornets having just two wins over the last two seasons and Jackson’s limited experience as an offensive coordinator in the high school circuit, bringing a turnaround to Delaware State was believed to be a monumental task.

But Jackson had always been a rebel. “I’ve always been doubted,” he told the Athletic. Giving back to the HBCUs made up his goal. “The MEAC conference/HBCUs don’t get enough credit. We play great football here. I’m blessed & honored to be in this position to coach these young men.”

The most iconic moment in HBCU history came on October 31. As the dusk settled in Philadelphia, 47,000 people saw history unfold. The Battle of the Legends marked an iconic showdown between Delaware State and Norfolk State, as two former NFL stars called plays from the sidelines. One of those faces was DeSean Jackson. Skeptics had doubted him. Even after a celebrated 27-20 win, the former WR is still left demanding more respect, and his fight is not over yet.

The skepticism began since his debut game back in October. Delaware Blue Hens had sent across a photograph featuring the head coach with a hand holding a belt next to him. Taunting. “The disrespect is real,” he called it (per the Washington Post). His infamous gaffe, celebrating a sure first touchdown in 2008, by dropping the ball one yard short of the end zone, has remained a constant reminder.

Welcoming the heat, he used that disrespect to motivate his roster. Printouts of that photograph adorned the office doors. Although they lost, 17-35, the fire to prove themselves only burned brighter.

Washington Post reporter Michael Lee, in a conversation with Jackson, painted the grit and the determination with which the former NFL star accepted scrutiny. “DeSean Jackson knew people would be skeptical once he became head coach at Delaware State. After spending some time with the former star WR, I understand why he welcomed doubts: “You could put me in the ring with anybody, man, I’m going to come out on top.”

On Saturday, the Hornets defeated Morgan State, 14-12, marking their seventh win of the season. With a 7-3 record, the Hornets are a legitimate contender for the MEAC conference, having gone undefeated in the conference with a 3-0 record. “Man, every time we get out there, it’ll be times that it’s gonna get hard,” the head coach stated, winning their first game of the series since No. 11, 2017. “Tonight was a hard game.”

Breaking the 13-year-long curse, Jackson is working hard to get MEAC the same spotlight and attention enjoyed by the Power Four.

DeSean Jackson on leading Delaware State

After retiring from the NFL, DeSean Jackson decided to become a coach. “I feel like I can lead men.” Specifically, at HBCUs where they have been working with budget constraints. It had been a dream for the former NFL WR to coach at an HBCU. “The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” he added.

Deion Sanders had already paved the way for former NFL stars to lead the HBCUs. So, when the opportunity came knocking in, he proudly accepted. “I got enough information in my career to be able to help these men be successful in life. I know what it takes to make it to that next level.”

His arrival at Delaware State had been met with excitement. An NFL figure like him instantly brought attention and enthusiasm to the stagnant program. In July, Delaware’s bond bill allocated $20 million to the University’s athletics. Then again, after winning the game against Michael Vick’s Norfolk State, the program generated a million dollars in revenue, which will be reinvested in both programs.