Dave Portnoy’s X feed received screenshots of a New York Times story, shared through The Athletic, which was opened with the familiar scene from last December: Michigan had hired Kyle Whittingham, and the loudest Wolverine in the room had celebrated.

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“Kyle Whittingham! Yes!” the article quoted him, attributing the line to the Barstool Sports founder and Michigan alumnus. The headline above the photo of Whittingham on the sideline was less kind: “Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham to clean up a mess. Instead he’s flirting with disaster.”

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Portnoy replied immediately, “I did not give the @nytimes permission to use an old quote of mine,” he wrote on X. “Please delete or you’ll be hearing from my lawyers.”

The post included the screenshots, and one showed the opening paragraphs crediting Austin Meek and Bruce Feldman, while the other showed the headline and the photo.

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Within minutes, the replies filled in. Several pointed out the obvious: a public comment made on social media or video does not require later permission to be quoted. Others simply noted the timing. The same man who once called the hire the start of a dynasty now wants the evidence of that enthusiasm removed.

The reversal has been public for weeks; when Michigan announced Whittingham on December 26, 2025, Portnoy posted a video declaring the program with the caption, “Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham and just like that the kings of college football are back on top! What a spectacular hire! I can’t wait to get my hands on some big, nasty Samoans!”

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He called the former Utah coach one of the greatest in college football history and said the Michigan ethos was returning. He even set a public bar: a minimum of two titles.

That version of Portnoy is gone. After a 15-6 home loss to Michigan State on November 7, he demanded that both Whittingham and then-offensive coordinator Jason Beck be fired, calling the performance the lowest point of Michigan football in his lifetime.

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Beck was dismissed the next day; the offense did not improve. A 31-7 loss to Oregon followed. Portnoy then posted that he wanted Michigan to “lose every game by 1000 the rest of the season so we have no choice but to fire Whittingham.”

He described Whittingham as the wrong fit, compared the situation to Rich Rodriguez’s tenure, and listed replacement candidates that included Bob Chesney, Jake Dickert, Clark Lea, and Will Stein. He noted the practical problem: Michigan had already spent heavily on the previous offensive coordinator, and a buyout for Whittingham’s five-year deal would be substantial.

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The New York Times piece simply held the original reaction next to the current record. Michigan entered the season ranked and is now 5-5, fighting for bowl eligibility in Whittingham’s first year. The offense has been inconsistent. The head coach has already made a midseason coordinator change. Portnoy’s early endorsement is part of the public record of how the hire was received.

His demand that the quote be deleted does not erase the posts he made himself. Those remain searchable. What it does is underline how completely his position has shifted in less than a year. The man who celebrated the hire as a return to Michigan standards is now publicly rooting for losses if that is what it takes to end the experiment.

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Whether the Times removes the line is unlikely to change the larger picture. Portnoy’s own words from December 2025 and from the last three weeks are already on the record.