Delta Adds 40+ New Flights For 12 Marquee College Football Games of 2026

College football fans hitting the road this fall are getting a massive travel upgrade. Delta Air Lines is adding over 40 non-stop flights and up-sizing 27 aircraft for the 2026 season, targeting the heavy passenger demand between September and November to get fans directly to the kickoff.

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With these changes, Delta will create nearly 10,000 more seats across important routes so more fans can fly directly to popular matchups and reach stadiums without the headache of layovers. Delta’s Vice Preisdent of Network Planning, Amy Martin, knows exactly what is at stake for these traveling fan bases.

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“College football fans plan their entire fall around these games, and we take that just as seriously,” Amy Martin said. “From the biggest rivalries in the Southeast to bucket-list matchups like Notre Dame at Lambeau, we’re adding nearly 10,000 total seats and larger aircraft this season because showing up for your team should be the easiest part of game day.”

Following that approach, Delta is adding new nonstop flights on Fridays and Sundays to places where many fans want to go. It is also using bigger planes and running more flights on busy routes in the Southeast and Midwest. The timing of flights is being planned around weekend game kickoffs so fans can travel more comfortably without missing games.

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It connects different cities directly to game locations, like Greenville to Baton Rouge for Clemson at LSU; New York LaGuardia to Green Bay for Notre Dame at Lambeau Field; Washington D.C. to South Bend for Rice at Notre Dame; Birmingham to Lexington for Alabama at Kentucky; Oklahoma City to Detroit for Oklahoma at Michigan; and Austin to Knoxville for Texas at Tennessee.

These flights are planned around the weekends when the games happen, so fans can travel right before the match and return after it without any layovers.

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On top of that, Delta is also improving connections from major “alumni cities.” It is adding new flight routes and using larger planes for major matchups like Alabama vs. Tennessee, Ohio State at UCLA, and Notre Dame vs. Navy in Foxborough.

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For the Notre Dame-Naby clash in Foxborough, Delta is dropping extra non-stop routes from Boston to South Bend. The airline is also boosting seat capacity for major matchups like USC against Wisconsin, Michigan at Oregon, and Ohio State at Texas to round out its 12-game marquee schedule. But this isn’t the first time Delta has been thinking more about fans’ convenience.

Delta is making major moves to look into people’s convenience

Delta has done similar things before to make travel easier for people during busy holiday times. Last year, it planned extra flights from Boston’s Logan Airport to help travelers during the Patriots’ Day long weekend in 2026.

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Patriots’ Day is a holiday in Massachusetts that falls on Monday, April 20, 2026. On this day, schools, offices, and many businesses are closed, giving people a long weekend. Because many people use this time to travel, Delta increases its flights to handle the rush. It adds 40 extra nonstop flights, so 6,000 more people can travel from Boston to different destinations.

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Alongside this, Delta’s initiative to make such a major change for college football games will be a major addition for fans. Last year, Delta also did something similar to help college football fans travel easily to big games. It added more than 40 extra flights so that more people could reach the venues on time and enjoy the matches.

Delta also increased its service in around 25 cities, including South Bend, Columbus, Austin, Knoxville, and Gainesville, which are important places for college football teams and fans. To handle more passengers, Delta used both its regular big planes (mainline flights) and smaller partner flights (Delta Connection flights). This helped carry more fans during busy game weekends.

For die-hard fans mapping out their fall weekends, these extra routes mean spending less time fighting airport connections and more time tailgating outside the stadium.