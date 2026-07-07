“Delusional”: Ex-NFL QB Doesn’t Hold Back on Bryce Underwood’s Bold Michigan Claim

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood was unsatisfied with the criticisms that came from Eric Weddle and others, so he dropped another bombshell that infuriated more NFL players than his poor displays in 2025. He claimed he is the best player to come out of Michigan. And not only is that a far cry, but the real problem is that he has done nothing to back up his claims. In turn, former NFL quarterback Shaun King has gone on a violent rant against him for his controversial comment, calling him “delusional”.

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“I’m just like these kids are delusional,” Shuan King said on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty. “The last season of football we saw you play, you were a– cheeks. A guy that’s about to be in the NFL Hall of Fame just went on a tour of spring football and said publicly, this is how strong our guy felt about what he saw. You were the worst quarterback he had witnessed. So, it’s not like all of a sudden, Whittingham might have got in there, and you’re better. It looks like you were the same a– cheeks that we saw last time at Michigan playing under coach Moore the year before. It baffles me with some of these guys.”

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Bryce Underwood was the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. Despite being a freshman, the expectations on him were as though he were entering his senior year. Unfortunately, his daring personality and outrageous NIL earnings did not help with the pressure. In the top 22 list of highest NIL earners by RallyFuel, Underwood was the only sophomore on the list. And when it was time to justify the earnings, he failed woefully.

To Shaun King, a player who would make such bold claims must have just completed a season of throwing for 4,500+ yards and 30+ touchdowns. On the flip side, Underwood did not even equal one touchdown per game, as he threw for just 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games. It was so bad in the 24-13 loss to Oklahoma, as he completed just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards, hitting less than 40% of his passes.

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Whittingham’s arrival looked like a factor that made many believe in him again. But then came Eric Weddle, who was with his son on a visit to Ann Arbor. Weddle watched Underwood during Michigan’s spring game, and his conclusion was that Whittingham’s arrival has done nothing to Underwood. He went as far as suggesting that his backup snatched the starting spot from him due to his inability to throw.

Underwood’s claims about being the best player from Michigan seem vague, as there have been questions as to whether he was talking about the program or the state. But with his 2025 performance, his ambiguity barely matters. Whether from the program or from the state, Underwood is not in any way close to being the best player.

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Big Smitty, who was the co-host of the show King made his comments, took the challenge personally, and went on to call out some legendary players from the state of Michigan, whose careers Underwood can only dream of. Jerome Bettis, Antonio Gates, Max Crosby, Andre Rison, and Brandon Graham are all from the state of Michigan. And Underwood is not touching any of them yet. The young quarterback has offended many, and only a super-brilliant 2026 season would make them pardon him.