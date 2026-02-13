New Auburn Coach Who Once Turned Alex Golesh Down Reveals True Dynamic With HC

Adjusting to a new program is a hurdle that head coaches have to face. However, one way to expedite the process is to bring in former staff members, and Alex Golesh did just that. Cornerbacks coach Demarcus Van Dyke became the fifth one to do so, ensuring the head coach has a staff he is familiar with before the season starts. His relationship with Golesh goes beyond their time at USF, which he revealed during an appearance on the Dukesthescoop podcast.

“I was in Miami at the time as an analyst. And coach Kevin Patrick, the D-line coach at South Florida, was with us,” Van Dyke said on the February 13 episode of the podcast. “He connected me with Coach Golesh. What’s funny is that the coach offered me a job in his first year, and I turned it down. ”

The next year, he offered me the same job, and I was like, this dude is solid for him to offer me the job again. Pretty much believed in me and continued to stay in contact with me throughout the whole process, kind of showing me what a dude he is. He’s a lawyer, family guy, and coach. I’m excited to be around him.”

Interestingly, that initial rejection worked in both Van Dyke and Golesh’s favor. Dyke gained more coaching experience as a cornerbacks coach during his lone season at FIU. On the other hand, Golesh ultimately acquired his services later at USF. The duo shared success and a historical turnaround of the program. This included the first back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in USF’s history against Boise State and Florida.

With the pieces he wants at his disposal, Golesh is ready for the task of overturning Auburn. However, the real challenge is just starting. The Tigers have seen a massive dip in the SEC over the last five seasons, finishing with a losing record each time. Last season’s 5-7 record was the second consecutive season with the same finish, which is why the Auburn administration was adamant about doing a complete overhaul of the program.

However, even with the challenge ahead, Van Dyke remains confident in the process and openly praises Golesh as a major influence during the podcast.

CB coach Van Dyke praises Alex Golesh’s coaching abilities

It was really a straightforward path for DeMarcus Van Dyke after Golesh left for Auburn. The former Atlanta Falcons cornerback knew he had to follow his former head coach if he wanted to grow into his coaching role.

“He’s probably one of the smartest dude I’ve been around. Like, man, he put in the work. You know what I’m saying? Like he’s really there from sunup to sundown. He’s a real coach. Like he really understands the game offense and defense, and he started as a defensive coach, then went to the offensive side. So, he knows everything from the field. I love being around him because I gain so much knowledge just being in his presence sometimes.”

Van Dyke has to coach a room plagued by portal exits. Kayin Lee left for Tennessee, while Jay Crawford joined Ole Miss. The returning production includes Rayshawn Pleasant, who is expected to step into the CB1 role. The Tigers will also have sophomore Blake Woodby, a former four-star recruit who had some snaps as a freshman. The room could use some quality production from the 2026 class. The likes of Wayne Henry, Shadrick Toodle Jr., and Bralan Woman have potential.