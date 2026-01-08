Demond Williams’ Attorney Issues Public Message After QB’s Agent Cuts Ties to Satisfy Jedd Fisch

Washington Huskies QB Demond Williams’ saga continues to take dramatic turns since his controversial decision to enter the portal. The quarterback’s agent forfeited his representation, only for his new attorney to step in and issue a public statement in his defense.

Doug Hendrickson, the president of Wasserman Football, shared a short memo announcing that he’s parting ways with Demond Williams.

Moments after Hendrickson’s announcement, attorney Darren Heitner, who had represented Xavier Lucas in a similar case, announced that he will be representing Williams as his attorney.

“I have been retained as legal counsel for Demond Williams Jr.,” wrote Darren Heitner on X. “We have no public comment at this time. Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The entire situation began after Demond Williams announced his entry into the transfer portal, just days after signing a $4 million NIL deal with the Washington Huskies to return for the 2026 season.

