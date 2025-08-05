Demond Williams Jr.’s Washington Teammate Makes Bold Promise to Jedd Fisch, Putting 133 FBS Teams on Notice

If you’re a Husky supporter, you’ve checked in on each spring and fall camp report, eagerly awaiting the chance to find out how Jedd Fisch’s rebuild is coming along. The atmosphere surrounding Seattle right now is charged with camp talk, a youthful roster eager to make a name, and a depth chart that finally appears stacked at tight end for the first time in years. It’s not hope anymore; it seems imminent that this tight end chamber is going to turn it up a notch.

And there’s Demond Williams Jr., the star quarterback who had one of the most impressive debuts in school history. He went 78.1% (82-of-105) through the air for 944 yards, eight touchdowns, and only one interception. He also had 282 rushing yards broken off and two rushing TDs, finishing the year with a QB rating of 176.9, patently elite for a true freshman. That type of production establishes the pace for the guns on hand around him, such as the tight ends who will be the loyal targets and playmakers going forward.

This is where sophomore tight end Decker DeGraaf goes big time and comes up with the line during a training camp that Husky fans are talking about: “A month from now, we’ll be showing people that we’re a serious tight end group, and we got a lot of ballers in the game.” That confidence isn’t just hype. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, DeGraaf pulled down 15 receptions for 233 yards and three scores, averaging a whopping 15.5 yards per catch, and was named a consensus First‑Team Freshman All‑American.

And DeGraaf’s not alone, either. The tight end unit, which was battered and cobbled together at times last season, now features actual depth. Veteran Quentin Moore comes back to provide that veteran presence, as Ryan Otton and Charlie Crowell look healthy at last and ready to step in. Jedd Fisch has been fairly candid about how much he’s looking forward to this group, declaring several times he isn’t losing sleep about the tight end position because the young dudes like DeGraaf have already demonstrated that they can do just fine carrying the load.

If this squad’s going to surprise some folks this year, it’ll be because the young core gets rolling. And with Williams Jr. throwing it and DeGraaf challenging people to watch, it’s not difficult to envision that happening. The talent’s there. And if DeGraaf’s words are any guide, they’re not just wanting to compete; they’re wanting to dominate. One month, he said. That’s all they require. Husky Nation better be ready. And to pivot to Williams Jr., it turns out that much more was occurring in the background before his ever donning purple and gold.

Williams Jr. opens up about the Washington transition

When Williams Jr. opted to join Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington, it wasn’t some sudden, emotional decision. It was a family discussion, weeks of considering what was important. On the Kings of the North podcast, he shared about that process: “I would say just going through that, just a lot of talks like my family, my mom, my dad, you know. Just trying to figure out what’s best for me. And, you know, I think going to the Pacific Northwest, going to Seattle, is probably the best thing for me.” That sort of candor is not something you find too frequently from 18-year-old quarterbacks finding their way through high-stress systems and NIL din.

Being away from home hasn’t altered the relationship he has with his family, particularly his father. When podcast host Doug Lesmerises inquired if his dad still called him when he noticed media coverage, Demond chuckled: “He’ll just call me up and just say like, have I seen this, this, whatever. I’ll just be like, ‘Nah, I haven’t.’ So it was just, we’ll just chop it up or whatever. But yeah, that’s it.” It’s obvious that his dad still keeps an eye on him, but also allows Demond to handle the spotlight on his own terms.

And you can see that support system working for him. His freshman stats were jaw-dropping, but what really impresses is his maturity. He’s not seeking headlines; he’s laying a foundation. And when you add that attitude to the faith Jedd Fisch has placed in him, the rapport he’s developing, and the buzz in the locker room, it all begins to feel like the quiet before the storm. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming fall.