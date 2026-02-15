Nick Saban Influence Suspected as $6.8B NFL Team Hire Coach Mario Cristobal Desperately Wanted

Even years after retirement, Saban’s legacy remains strong. His influence transcends college football and has even reached the professional level, as the $6.8 billion-worth Denver Broncos hired one of his former proteges. The only twist is that another former protege of Saban, Mario Cristobal, desperately wanted to hire the same coach.

Coaching under Nick Saban automatically gives you credit as a coach. It’s like a stamp of approval for programs and teams. Just take a look at Mario Cristobal, Lane Kiffin, Kirby Smart, etc. However, more often than not, a name goes unmentioned among these. And that’s Doug Belk, former USC defensive backs coach, who was a graduate assistant under Saban in 2014.

Belk has even publicly admitted that he is often omitted from the list of proteges under Saban.

“Everybody messes with me about that a little bit,” Belk said during a press conference he attended during his stint at Houston. “Like, ‘How are they leaving you off the list?'”

However, that was always bound to change, and that moment has now arrived. The Denver Broncos have hired Belk as their defensive backs coach, and one analyst believes Nick Saban may have played a role in the decision. Cameron Parker of Manely Broncos shared his thoughts on the hire, suggesting that Belk’s ties to Saban were a major factor in the move. Belk was a graduate assistant under Saban at Alabama for two seasons.

Parker doubled down on Saban’s influence, saying he believes the legendary HC and Broncos head coach Sean Payton likely had a conversation in which Saban spoke highly of Belk. However, that was not the only reason for the hire. During his time with the Trojans, Belk helped develop defensive players such as Bishop Fitzgerald, Kamari Ramsey, and Jaylin Smith.

That showed his ability to develop defensive backs was real and could be essential at the professional level. Even if he did not receive as much attention as others, he continued to put in the work. After leaving Alabama in 2016, Belk joined Dana Holgorsen and spent the next seven seasons with stops at West Virginia and Houston. During that time, he took on multiple roles and continued to polish his craft.

USC took notice of that progress and moved quickly to hire him. However, there was competition. At one point, Belk was a top defensive coordinator option for Mario Cristobal at Miami. He was desperate to bring in Saban’s student, as Miami pushed hard to land Belk. However, that move couldn’t come through. Belk had already made up his mind to remain with the Trojans despite continued interest from Miami. And that decision ultimately worked in his favor, opening the door to a new opportunity in the NFL.

Considered a rising star in the coaching realm, Doug Belk’s NFL journey starts now. However, it is also important to understand his journey and how he ended up here.

From Nick Saban to the NFL, a closer look at Doug Belk’s journey

Doug Belk had a relatively short-lived career as a player. He attended Lowndes County High School and then joined the Carson-Newman Eagles, a Division II team, for his collegiate years. In that time, he played as a wide receiver, quarterback, and running back for the program from 2007-2010. He hung up his boots and did not play professionally. Instead, he opted to delve into coaching.

He started his coaching career at Valdosta State as a defensive assistant in 2011, transitioning to a defensive backs coach the following season. In 2014, Belk joined Nick Saban’s Alabama, a move that would change his career. During his time there, Belk was part of the team that won three SEC Championships and a national championship.

He then left for West Virginia in 2017, followed by a four-season stint at Houston under Dana Holgorsen. There, he transitioned from being the co-defensive coordinator to assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach to assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/safeties coach. That progression put him in the spotlight, and USC came running to get his signature.

A career filled with transitions and changes, Belk’s path was never straightforward. And that pathway has now brought him to the NFL. Under Sean Payton, Belk has the opportunity to refine his abilities and gain much-needed NFL experience.