Denying $100M Kalani Sitake Welcomed by BYU President’s Direct Message as Extension Confirmed

Whoever said loyalty comes at a cost never met BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. Despite constant push from Penn State and a massive $100 million opportunity, Sitake didn’t flinch. BYU, in return, made sure its leader felt valued. The extension and the president’s public praise offered Sitake yet another reason to stay put.

“In many ways, Kalani Sitake is a public face of Brigham Young University; he leads our most prominent athletic team, and you couldn’t ask for a better exemplar of the Christ-centered values for which this university stands,” Quoting President Shane Reese’s words, Vice President Keith Vorkink confirmed Kalani Sitake’s commitment to BYU.

In saying that, I also communicate the great trust and confidence of the BYU board of trustees that they have in Kalani Sitake’s unwavering commitment to the BYU mission, which helps to build student-athletes who learn by studying and by faith. Someone recently said that BYU wants to win, but BYU wants to win as a family. Kalani is family, and we couldn’t be more pleased that he’ll be staying at BYU for all the right reasons.”

James Franklin’s jump to Virginia Tech created a massive NIL windfall for Penn State. With his buyout dropping from $49 million to $9 million, the Nittany Lions suddenly had room to swing big, and they did. ESPN’s Dave McCann reported that Penn State put a staggering $100 million pitch in front of Kalani Sitake. In today’s market, that kind of offer usually ends the conversation. But Sitake decided to stay with BYU with a contract extension that’s nowhere near that lucrative amount.

After the Nittany Lions’ constant scare, the Cougars signed a contract extension with him. Kalani Sitake is now going to make around $9 to $9.5 million, and it also promises to invest around $10 million to $15 million on NIL and top revenue sharing, as per On3’s Pete Nakos update.

For most coaches, the gap between the two offers would’ve been the story. But Sitake made it clear he values his BYU roots more than any check other programs could write. His connection to the program runs deep. This is the place where he lined up at fullback in 1994 and again from 1997 to 2000 under LaVell Edwards, the program that shaped him long before he ever became a head coach. Walking away from that, especially for a bigger payday, was never going to be the play.

On top of that, taking a high-pressure job at Penn State, where one mistake can jeopardize his career, isn’t something worth risking for a team that might win the title game and enter the playoffs this season.

Sitake’s resume is more than enough to push the Cougars’ buttons for a better contract deal. His coaching journey began in 2001 after finishing up his BYU playing career, having stops at Eastern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah, and Oregon State before finally coming to BYU in December 2015. Now, after early troubles, Sitake holds an 83-44 record and has gone 22-3 over the last two seasons. Even Kalani Sitake couldn’t hold back his emotions after watching the love and effort BYU is putting in to keep him close.

“I am humbled and full of gratitude for the outpouring of love from BYU fans and the trust and support provided to our football program by our university leadership,” Sitake said.

And now, with the celebration fading, Sitake’s attention shifts back to the field, where BYU’s postseason hopes hang in the balance.

Kalani Sitake’s team’s playoff chances

Week 14 playoff rankings dropped a bombshell on Kalani Sitake and team as they remain the first team to sit outside the college football playoff field as championship week nears. As they hold the same spot at the no. 11 ranking as last week, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Notre Dame continue to stay ahead of them despite taking two losses.

Now, BYU’s path is straight to win the championship game against Texas Tech. With five automatic slots reserved for conference champions, only seven at-large spots remain in the 12-team playoff system. So to make it in the playoff final rankings, BYU will have to win.

The only loss they have had was against Texas Tech, which is a tough team, which only pushes their chances further. Now, let’s wait and see if they can come up strong against them this time or totally lose their only playoff chance.