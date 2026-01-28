Departing Ohio State Legend Lends New OC One Bit of Jeremiah Smith Advice

When Brian Hartline left Ohio State to take the head coaching job at USF, it had Buckeye fans worried. Losing one of the country’s best recruiters was always going to be tough. And after the offensive struggles, they need someone solid to steady the boat, and so in has come: Arthur Smith. It’s not been a hot minute, and a former Ohio State star already has some advice for him.

Ohio State’s star safety, Caleb Downs, while discussing OSU hiring Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator, asked him to make plays with ‘No. 4,’ Jeremiah Smith, no matter what.

“Get the ball to 4,” Caleb Downs said on the January 28th episode of the Downs 2 Business podcast. “It’s players, over plays. At the end of the day, you’ve got to see how many ways I get the ball to 4 and then use 4 to get other people open. Whether I’m motioning them or making them swing the coverage, I’m getting the ball to the guy over here. Throw a screen over here. Do whatever to make the defense adjust off of him. At least at the beginning of the season.”

As far as Smith is concerned, he had announced his intention to return to Ohio State for his junior season in a Jan. 6 post on social media, writing, “I’m ain’t going nowhere.” He is one of the key players on offense returning to Columbus, including QB Julian Sayin and RB Bo Jackson, while a handful of players have left for the NFL, including Downs.

Smith led the Big Ten and ranked in the top four nationally in receiving yards consecutively for two seasons, recording 87 catches for 1,243 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns with the Buckeyes. He’s even in the early Heisman conversation for next season. With that being said, there is no doubt that he’s going to be the key in the Buckeyes’ offense.

Caleb Downs had already spoken about Jeremiah Smith’s potential to be the best wide receiver in college football history, along with Carnell Tate. He gave a nod that Smith and Tate could surpass Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase as the best wide receiver duo earlier this year.

“You can low-key give the nod to Jeremiah and Carnell. If they keep playing at the level they are…,” Caleb Downs said when Josh asked about the best receiver duo. Since Carnell Tate declared for the NFL, Smith could be the most reliable pass receiver for the Buckeyes.

Smith could blend well with Arthur’s scheme, whose offense had historically focused on both the run game and tight ends for reception. Since the experienced star Buckeyes’ TE Max Klare and Will Kacmarek are both entering the NFL draft, Jeremiah Smith could fulfill the receiving needs. Additionally, Arthur’s NFL experience can help them take a step forward to the title contention next winter.

Ryan Day’s NFL coaching trend continues with Arthur Smith

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on January 24th reported that Ohio State is close to finalizing a deal with Pittsburgh Steelers playcaller Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator. He brings fourteen years of NFL experience to the Buckeyes. He led the Steelers, ranked 15th in the NFL, averaging 23.4 points per game on offense, who won the AFC North this season.

Hiring Arthur fits a clear trend under Ryan Day, who has increasingly leaned on NFL coaches to build a more mature, professional coaching structure. It worked out well in the last few seasons, especially with the coordinator roles. However, Smith brings almost no traditional collegiate coaching background, and his only prior collegiate experience was being a defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

However, his scheme of quarterback development, usage of tight ends, and improving red-zone efficiency directly intersects with the program’s needs. With the veteran group of top offensive talents returning to the roster, the collective scheme could benefit the Buckeyes in the national contention.