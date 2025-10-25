Depressing Faces at LSU Over Brian Kelly Firing Rumors Meet LB’s Grim Update For Texas A&M Game

Although the season started with a 4-0 record, last weekend’s 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt has put the pressure back on Brian Kelly. Besides, the weekend’s matchup against Texas A&M in Death Valley is a must-win for the HC. In his fourth season, sitting at 5-2 in Week 9 is not where the program expected to enter the preseason. That’s where the fans’ dissatisfaction grows, not just because of the record, but due to several underlying factors.

On Friday, Jacques Doucet, WAFB-TV Sports Director, shared a video clip on X where WAFB-TV asked fans for their opinions on LSU’s situation under Brian Kelly. One fan kept it honest, saying, “It is a disappointment.” Then came the reasoning: “You know, because you came in with that portal class, and you really thought they were a top-five team and almost a lock for the playoffs. It is very disappointing.”

The first thing that matters most is LSU’s standing so far, despite being 34-13 under Kelly in four seasons. Yes, only one SEC Championship appearance and no CFP berths, and that doesn’t look likely to change by the end of this season. But entering this season, the Tigers’ HC had a talented roster averaging around $120K in NIL value. So naturally, expectations skyrocketed. Now, when those expectations were unmet, fans didn’t hold back from expressing their frustration.

While one fan talked about the on-field issues, another brought up the off-field factors causing obstacles to the program’s progress. “You know, as the seasons progressed, we seem to have gotten worse. Among the tables, there was plenty of talk not just about the games but about possible changes to the team and maybe even the coaching staff,” said a fan.

The concern is genuine with LSU’s offensive struggles, even though Heisman hopeful QB Garrett Nussmeier plays on the team. To cap it off, their national ranking of 102 in points per game, averaging just 340.7 YPG, only reinforces that worry. Here’s where expecting changes makes perfect sense.

This season may not be Brian Kelly’s final one because the financial side matters. “I think he should get at least another year. If he’s let go at the end of this season, we’re talking about a $53 million buyout, and I don’t know how you justify that in our state. So I think he should get another year. There’d likely be some coaching staff changes, but I’d give him more time,” said one fan.

Another fan pointed to that same buyout as a significant obstacle, saying, “I think this is unfortunately going to end up being a financial decision, because at the end of the day, $50 million is a lot of money to put up, and I don’t know who’s going to be writing that check.”

But not everyone sees things through the same lens. In the current CFB coaching carousel, Brian Kelly’s experience makes him a fine fit for LSU. However, some argue that paying a high salary to meet expectations could lead to termination if the situation gets out of control. Moreover, the buyout might not even be a significant factor. The tides could turn once the honeymoon is over and the results go the other way around. Okay, just ask James Franklin, who had nearly $50 million in buyout money.

The most intriguing fact is that Kelly is also aware of the fans’ frustration, prompting his apology. “We want to do better for our fan base, we get that,” said Kelly. “And some are saying I’m not getting it done now, I get that. I recognize everybody’s angst.” But even with his apology, fans’ concerns can’t fully ease LSU’s challenges ahead of the Texas A&M game, especially with the team’s star LB sidelined due to injury.

Brian Kelly’s leading Tiger out for LSU-Aggies clash

LSU’s defense took a significant hit this week, with star LB Whit Weeks officially out against Texas A&M, and CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz confirmed the setback. The anchor of the Tiger defense is sidelined with an ankle injury and missed last week’s disappointing loss to Vanderbilt. Surely, his absence leaves a massive void in the middle of the field, because Weeks was first-team All-SEC in 2024, and he already racked up 12 solo tackles this season.

The Tigers certainly felt Weeks’ absence against Vanderbilt. In that game, Vandy QB Diego Pavia ran wild for 86 yards, and LSU had no answer for the Commodores’ offense.

On top of that, LSU has struggled all season against mobile QBs. Without Weeks, they face Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed, who already has 241 rushing yards and could exploit the same gaps. Moreover, with Aggie RB Le’Veon Moss out, Reed may take even more off-tackle runs, putting extra pressure on Blake Baker’s defense.

Now, while home-field advantage won’t make it easy for LSU, Texas A&M enters as a 2.5-point favorite. Although with Weeks out of the middle, LSU’s defense faces a steep climb to contain one of the SEC’s most explosive offenses. But the Tigers desperately need a statement win to turn their season around.