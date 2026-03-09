Veteran Raiders QB Urges Klint Kubiak to Draft Top 5 Heisman Finalist Slipping to Day Two

A former franchise quarterback’s endorsement can carry a lot of weight. Derek Carr just put all of his behind a linebacker he believes could be the ‘heart and soul’ of the Raiders defense. Las Vegas is in a full rebuild mode after trading Maxx Crosby to the Ravens. While the defensive front needs an overhaul now, the new head coach, Klint Kubiak, also has a hole in the middle. As per Carr, that’s where Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez can help.

“You want someone to be the heart and soul of the middle of your defense? Give me Jacob Rodriguez, the Texas Tech kid.” Carr said during the March 8 episode of the Home Grown with David and Derek Carr show.

The Raiders face a major issue at linebacker as they are on the verge of losing all three of their primary veteran starters from the 2025 season. Devin White, Jamal Adams, and Elandon Roberts are set to become free agents. This is coming after the team lost Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo last year.

The need becomes even more urgent because new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is expected to implement a 3-4 base defense. That means the Raiders need linebackers as a priority, as the formation emphasizes that positional group.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 9, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20240709_mcd_wb4_175

Heading into the NFL Combine, Rodriguez was projected as a mid-round pick. However, he led all linebackers in both the short shuttle (4.19 seconds) and the three-cone drill (6.90 seconds) at the Combine. He also ranked sixth in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.57 seconds. Rodriguez also posted a 38.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-1 broad jump. That performance elevated his stock to a late-1st/early-2nd-round prospect.

The Texas Tech linebacker finished the 2025 season with 128 total tackles, one sack, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions for 41 yards, and six passes defended. He was a defensive rock for Joey McGuire’s defense as Texas Tech won the Big 12 Championship and reached the College Football Playoff. At one point during the season, we were hearing Heisman talk about the linebacker.

While he missed out on the award, he still earned several honors, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Bednarik Award, the Lombardi Award, and the Butkus Award. More importantly, Rodriguez was a two-time captain for the Red Raiders. It also helps his case that he played quarterback in high school, which gives him an offensive perspective as the leader of the defense.

The Rodriguez-to-Raiders narrative fits well for Klint Kubiak. However, given the draft picks the Raiders currently hold, it will still be a tough decision for Kubiak.

What pick could Klint Kubiak use for Jacob Rodriguez?

Jacob Rodriguez did turn heads with his performance at the NFL Combine, but he is still widely projected as a Day 2 pick. If the Raiders are serious about adding a talented linebacker, they will need to use their draft picks wisely. Las Vegas currently holds the No. 36 pick in Round 2, so they may have to hope Rodriguez is still available by then.

As for their Day 1 selections, the Raiders hold Pick No. 1 and Pick No. 14. The first overall pick is widely expected to be quarterback Fernando Mendoza, as the team has reportedly maintained contact with him throughout the draft process. Pick No. 14 could then become a realistic landing spot for Rodriguez, especially if Klint Kubiak decides to prioritize depth at linebacker and prevent other teams from drafting him earlier.

For now, there is no clear confirmation about where Rodriguez will ultimately land in the draft. However, it is evident that several teams are closely monitoring the linebacker after his strong performances.