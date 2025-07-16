DeSean Jackson Announces Newborn Son’s Name After Girlfriend’s Delivery

We all know DeSean Jackson, who lit up those fields in the NFL and registered his name amongst the NFL’s greats. Now he has entered the coaching world, becoming the head coach of Delaware State and aiming to end their losing streak. But before the season could begin, he had another milestone to celebrate. Jackson and his girlfriend welcomed their first child together. And guess what? It’s cute, cuddly, and will make your day.

Jackson and Yahaira Sandoval met back in 2024 through social media, and the relationship bloomed with the couple going public in July 2024. Sandoval, who is also an entrepreneur and owns her own beauty and clothing brand, has also previously dated Floyd Mayweather. However, the way the relationship developed between the duo was well known. We saw Jackson reacting to Sandoval’s social media posts frequently, and back in May this year, a major milestone came.

Sandoval posted a set of pictures with her baby bump and announced her pregnancy with Jackson, which was 27 weeks at the time. She captioned the post, “I still can’t believe that I get to be somebody’s mom. Happy Mexican Mother’s Day to all the amazing mommas,” wrote Sandoval at the time. And now, a cute little boy has finally come into this world.

In an Instagram story, Jackson shared a touching photo of his newborn son gently holding his finger, as he announced his first child’s arrival. “He’s Here,” wrote Jackson. He shared another picture of his son with a song by Lil Wayne called ‘Birdman’. The moment is undoubtedly unreal for Jackson. He followed it with another snapshot of himself sitting happily in the hospital. The caption of the photo reads, “B4 Hype was Born,” indicating his newborn son’s name.

DeSean Jackson’s responsibilities have now increased with the arrival of his son, who will surely take up a huge chunk of Jackson’s time. But who could fault him, right? When you are this cute as Jackson posted Hype’s photo, all the time in the world will feel quite less. That said, the former Eagles legend has a plan for his head coaching duties, too. And it has to do with another legend who has already proven his might in the college football world already.

DeSean Jackson is learning from the best

Delaware State would be the first head coaching job in college football for DeSean Jackson. Yet, the Super Bowl LVI winner will have plenty of NFL expertise to shower along with his experience at Woodrow Wilson High School. Along with that, he also has a blueprint to follow from none other than Coach Prime, who has already proven himself with two separate teams in college football. So, Jackson’s philosophy seems straightforward.

“I don’t have to sit in a full meeting. I don’t have to go through installs. And I just got to be a leader of men, and at the end of the day, I’mma make sure my coaches do that. That’s why I surrounded myself, and that’s why I respect Prime so much. Because I feel like he’s more to me, he’s more of a leader of men, and you know his intelligence is smart, but he put people around him for him to have success, and I just followed the blueprint that Big Bro put down,” said DeSean Jackson.

Coach Prime also came to Jackson State, an HBCU, and led the team to a consecutive 11+ win streak. Moreover, at Colorado Buffaloes, the man produced a Heisman winner along with leading the team to their historic 9-win season last year. So, yes, the blueprint seems foolproof; all that remains to be seen is how DeSean Jackson implements it at Delaware State.