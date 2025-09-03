DeSean Jackson Commits First Coaching Sin as Tensions Rise From Delaware State Losing HBCU Debut

“I’m a winner. I don’t lose in my life,” DeSean Jackson told the press after the Delaware game. The former NFLer’s college football head coaching debut started with a painful loss to his in-state rivals, who will keep an unbeaten streak. This game marked a first for many Hornets players, including Jackson. That tough night is still fresh in his mind, as he now gives in to coaching ‘don’t’s’ after the loss.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Being the head coach of DSU was homecoming for DeSean Jackson, who is a native of the state. The Hornets stood to gain massively from the experience of the star receiver and were looking to come out strong this season. But some costly penalties ended up taking away the win from Jackson, as Delaware won 35-17 over the Hornets. Though he accepted the defeat with respect, now, Jackson isn’t holding back on listing the flaws of his QB1, Kaiden Bennett.

By the time the 3rd quarter rolled in, Delaware had a massive lead of 28-10 over DSU. And at this moment, Bennett made a costly throw that was intercepted by Delaware’s KT Seay. “KB kind of got out [of] the pocket, tried to make a throw on a play and the guy intercepted the ball. And right then and there, I mean, he knows better the style of play with his, you know, leadership and his experience,” he said in a September 2 interview with James Hill. RB Marquis Gillis ended up being the star of the show instead of Bennett, a transfer from South Dakota State.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago August 28, 2025, Newark, Delaware, U.S.A.: Delaware State Hornets quarterback KAIDEN BENNETT 0 alludes defenders during a week one game between the Delaware Blue Hens and Delaware State Hornets Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium in Newark, DE. Newark U.S.A. – ZUMAs124 20250828_fap_s124_031 Copyright: xSaquanxStimpsonx

“If you don’t have a guy wide open, or, you know, that can make a play on that ball in that scenario, it’s raining out the precipitation play to affect, either run [the] ball or throw the ball out of bounds. I think, you know, that that particular play right there, if we go up get a field goal or you know, God forbids we score a touchdown, that game drastically changed,” Jackson added further. Beginning a head coaching job with a loss sure is stinging. A public detailing of the QB’s flaws, however, shouldn’t be on his to-do list as they try to remedy the QB’s problems.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bennett, an SDSU transfer, had a major season in 2023. He came to Delaware State this year with 2,196 yards, 16 passing TDs, 577 rushing yards, and 6 rushing scores. In the Delaware game, Bennett tried to undo his mistake in the 4 quarter. He closed the 28-10 gap by throwing a 39-yard pass TD to Gillis. But Delaware QB Nick Minicucci connected with Jake Thaw for a 50-yard pass, who merely walked to the end zone, bringing their score up to 35. The loss is a heavy blow for DeSean Jackson, who has been tasked with re-inventing an HBCU program that has been on the lower end of conference rankings for quite some time now.

AD

DeSean Jackson tries to bear a positive outlook, but takes note of flaws

Though Jackson begins his coaching career with a loss, he is still holding his head up high. “It’s not [a] time to panic. We did a hell of a job, but there’s a lot we could’ve done better,” he told the press post the Delaware game. But there were some glaring mistakes on the field, too big to ignore. And that’s where DeSean Jackson can’t help but feel disappointed. “I feel like we beat ourselves,” he said. Delaware tallied an alarming 109 yards in penalties, being flagged 13 times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It was nothing they did. We shot ourselves in the foot. If you go back and look at the possessions, we left points on the field,” Jackson added further about where Delaware State faulted majorly. Perhaps when he hosts Albany in the next game, Delaware State will finally begin a winning record for the season. The loss adds to the already troubling state of the program, which is coming back after a 1-11 season from last year.

DeSean Jackson has already admitted that he was hesitant to become a college football head coach. But he took the leap, bringing an indispensable amount of value to a struggling program. A rough start like this is sure to take a toll on the young HC, who is on the other side of the sport for the first time.