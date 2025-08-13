DeSean Jackson Confesses to Ignoring Michael Vick’s HBCU Pitch Before Finding His True Calling

Sometimes, life and football mix in ways you don’t expect. Two NFL icons, Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, former teammates, find themselves at the center of a situation that is all about friendship and rivalry. They’re not just coaching anywhere; they’ve taken the reins at historically black colleges, shining a bright spotlight on HBCU football.

But behind all the brotherhood and respect, there’s a little twist. It’s about loyalty, tough calls, and the moments when you have to pick between being honest with your friend and chasing your dreams. When Vick started pursuing head coaching roles at Norfolk State, he reached out to Jackson with an offer that was both personal and professional. “When Mike Vick knew he was going to be up for a head coaching job, you know, he reached out to me,” Jackson recalled. “The relationship we have is a real brotherhood. And we talk not every day, but we talk quite, quite frankly, right? So when he was up for a job, it was a few, it was a few jobs that his name was thrown in the habit, right? And he reached out. He was like, I know you coach. He said, What are you doing? Man, if I get one of these jobs, you’re going to be one of my first hires.”

Jackson admits that the offer felt like a natural fit at first. “So at the same time, I’m like, man, yeah, I would love to, right?” But then the twist: “Within a week, I get a call from Delaware State, and just right when he took the Norfolk State job, so I was like, I was trying to level it, because I didn’t know if I was gonna get the job or not, so I didn’t really want to tell him, because we’re in the same division, right, or the same conference.” DeSean Jackson was announced as Delaware’s head coach on December 27, 2024, and will be entering his first season in college football as a head coach.

And that’s how a coaching rivalry quietly began, with two franchise legends quietly navigating competing offers while maintaining their brotherhood. But thanks to the continued impact of Vick and Jackson and their friendship, the respective HBCUs of Norfolk State and Delaware State are ready to play a game later this year in Eagles Lincoln Financial Field. Their stories on the field were legendary, but in HBCUs, this journey from NFL star to coach adds a completely new layer to their legacy.

The NFL success behind these HBCU coaches

Their paths crossed long before coaching. Michael Vick wasn’t your average quarterback; he was the first to rush over 1,000 yards in an NFL season, and a four-time Pro Bowler who could do it all. With over 22,000 passing yards and 130 rushing touchdowns, he left defenders chasing shadows. Then there’s DeSean Jackson, fast as lightning with 580 catches, 10,000 yards, and 57 touchdowns. The guy was basically a deep-threat nightmare. These two changed the game in the NFL, and now they’re bringing that same hustle and fire to the sidelines at HBCUs. It’s like a tag team, but with whistles and playbooks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite Vick’s belief in Jackson’s potential as a coach, DeSean confessed he never actually planned to coach after his playing days ended. “I never thought I would be a coach. I’m just going to be real like all those, all those years I played, I’ve seen how much time the coaches spent in the buildings after practice meetings. So for me, that was scarce to me. I said, When I’m done with football, I don’t want to be nowhere in the building that long, right?”

Going from NFL stars to coaching rival HBCU teams is a whole new chapter for both of them. It’s not just about coaching football anymore; it’s about passing down knowledge and carrying on a tradition that means a lot. With their teams set to face off at the Eagles’ stadium, it’s more than just a game. It’s two friends, bringing their history and heart to the field, ready to see who comes out on top.