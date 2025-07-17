DeSean Jackson Gives Major Health Update on Newborn Son as Girlfriend Turns to Almighty

There’s something magical about the moment when parents see their newborn for the first time, and DeSean Jackson just let the world in on his. In a series of deeply emotional Instagram stories, the former NFL star and current head coach of Delaware State offered fans a tender glimpse into that life-changing moment. We saw a tiny hand wrapped around his finger, a hospital hallway glowing behind him, and a proud father soaking it all in. “He’s here,” Jackson wrote.

Meanwhile, the woman beside him, who had been through it all, Yahaira Sandoval, had been sharing her journey with quiet grace. Weeks earlier, she posted a serene set of maternity photos, glowing with pride at 27 weeks pregnant. “I still can’t believe that I get to be somebody’s mom,” she wrote, celebrating Mexican Mother’s Day and the approaching arrival of their son.

Now, after months of patient waiting, sweet announcements, and emotional buildup, the couple’s little miracle has finally arrived. On July 16, DeSean Jackson shared a cute Instagram story that confirmed what fans had been waiting to hear: Baby Hype had arrived. The message read, “We appreciate all the love & support wishing us a healthy delivery,” followed by the stats 7 pounds 5 oz and 21 inches, confirming the baby was born healthy.

Yahaira Sandoval, his girlfriend, followed up with a much more emotional post. Sharing a serene photo of herself in a flowy white and orange floral dress, gently caressing her baby bump with both hands, she wrote, “Thank You God For Healthy Baby Boy. July 16. Feeling overwhelmed and blessed and loved.” Her words radiated the kind of gratitude that comes only after months of quiet prayers and emotional highs and lows.

DeSean Jackson replied in the comments with a heartwarming “You did that, proud of you,” which shows the kind of support and admiration he has for Yahaira’s strength during the delivery. Jackson and Yahaira’s romance has been relatively private and became public through a string of Instagram posts that marked not just their relationship status but a fresh start in their lives.

The love story behind baby Hype’s arrival

Before baby Hype’s arrival, DeSean Jackson’s personal life was already going through dramatic shifts. His previous relationship with Kayla Phillips, with whom he shares two sons, ended in turmoil. According to legal filings covered by The Blast, Jackson claimed Phillips joined a fringe religious group and cut off contact, which left him to raise their children alone. He described her behavior as “cult-like” and stated she had “stopped calling me about the children’s return.” In response, Jackson enrolled the boys in school in Los Angeles and took on full custody.

However, Sandoval’s arrival quietly shifted the narrative. As a successful entrepreneur and the CEO of BloomGlam, a high-end beauty salon in Los Angeles, Yahaira Sandoval brought stability to Jackson’s otherwise chaotic chapter. Jackson’s relationship with Sandoval developed free from early speculation or media frenzy. Over time, their bond grew stronger, marked by private moments and subtle social media reveals.

After retiring from the NFL in 2023 following an iconic 15-year career, Jackson made the decision to step into coaching. It gave him the chance to mentor the next generation, give back to the sport that defined him, and build a legacy off the field. With Sandoval by his side and Baby Hype now part of the family, Jackson’s post-NFL chapter looks less like a retirement and more like a renewal.