DeSean Jackson Has a 5-Word Message To Sum Up His HBCU Legacy As He Declares War Against Michael Vick

DeSean Jackson’s coaching debut began with a brief stint as offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School. However, the Delaware State job was his first major opportunity to revitalize a struggling program. Delaware State is coming off a dismal 1-11 season in 2024. And the school dismissed its previous coach, Lee Hull, in the hopes of a fresh start. That’s when Jackson took charge. Athletic Director Tony Tucker rolled out the red carpet, calling Jackson “the perfect fit” for the institution.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s Tiffany Greene on the ESPN CFB show, Jackson laid out his goal for the year. “For us, we just we’re just attacking the culture. We want to change the culture around.” He also backed it up with a 5-word message that reflects his mentality this year. “We want to win now…but at the same time, we know it’s a lot that needs to be done and not a lot needs to be transformed. So, we’re just taking it one day at a time,” he added. This speaks volumes about the kind of energy and expectation he wants to instill in his players. The team hasn’t seen a winning season since 2012 and finished with just one win last year. When Jackson entered, his hiring generated excitement across the college football world.

And especially in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), as he joined a wave of former NFL stars like Michael Vick and Deion Sanders accepting coaching roles at HBCUs. But Jackson also faces tough competition from local schools and other HBCUs. But Jackson’s bold recruiting plan aims to “put a gate around Delaware” and the surrounding East Coast talent hubs, and bringing overlooked players into the fold will just do the magic.

Rebuilding Delaware State’s culture is at the heart of Jackson’s mission. “We’re putting our foot forward every day,” he added. “And then every day we get better, 2% better.” He’s been honest about the recent heartbreak the team has endured, losing six games last season in the fourth quarter. A mix of mental fatigue and lack of endurance defines those losses. This clear-eyed assessment reflects his commitment to changing the Hornets’ mindset from the inside out.

Former Eagles teammates face off in the high-stakes HBCU clash

DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick, once electrifying teammates for the Philadelphia Eagles, are now set to face off as they coach rival HBCU football programs. A much-anticipated showdown at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2025, is waiting for both these young coaches. And Jackson hasn’t taken this game lightly. He has declared ‘war’ on this rivalry. “I don’t want to try to look too far ahead of other opponents we play,” Jackson said. “And I don’t want to disrespect the game like that, but I just know when that time comes, it’s going to be very heated. That week, we probably won’t talk.”

“And you know, probably before the game, we’ll talk and then during the game,” he added. “It’s going to be definitely heated, and we’re going to get out there and battle a tough one.” He is making it clear that when the Hornets take the field against Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans, it’s going to be all business and intensity. The two legends share a deep-rooted competitiveness and a close history. That adds both tension and excitement to what is already buzzing to be a monumental event.

Jackson even pushed to have the game played at the Eagles’ home stadium. The Linc. This matchup will be grabbing a spotlight worthy of this high-stakes rivalry and symbolizing the raw energy both coaches bring. Jackson described the buildup, saying the energy at The Linc is already “intense.” And with two legends coaching the sidelines, fans should expect explosive action and fierce competition. Beyond the excitement, the game is also set to boost revenue for these smaller programs, highlighting the growing impact of marquee HBCU matchups.