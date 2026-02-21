DeSean Jackson Makes Big Offensive Hire to Replace Clinton Portis as Miami Eyes Departing Coach: Report

The success of DeSean Jackson’s high-powered rushing offense at Delaware State has come at a cost, as the departure of RBs coach Clinton Portis forces a pivotal hire to maintain their dominance. But now, after losing that trusted hand, Jackson has brought in another experienced staffer with over two decades’ worth of experience.

On Friday, Delaware State reportedly hired Steve Broussard as its new RBs coach. With that move, in the upcoming season, Portis will not oversee the Hornets’ RB room, but this new coach has a similarity to him.

Like Portis, Broussard played nine seasons in the NFL. From 1990 to 1998, he played with teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals, finishing his career with 2,625 rushing yards. Besides that talent, he brings CFB coaching experience, too. Starting in 2000 as an offensive coordinator, his coaching journey began at the high school level, and then he coached at the collegiate level.

Broussard built a diverse coaching resume, serving as a special teams and recruiting coordinator before specializing as an RBs coach. He then honed his craft at programs like his alma mater, Washington State, UCLA, and SMU.

With this kind of experience, Broussard’s addition will surely give a boost to DeSean Jackson’s program. But losing Clinton Portis could sting DSU, as he led it to an FCS-high 291 YPG in 2025. Now, the new RBs coach at least has to match that level to strengthen his journey with the Hornets. However, with Portis’ departure, DSU took another hit.

Portis’s departure has had a ripple effect, as star running backs James Jones and Marquis Gillis, who rushed for more than 2000 yards this past season combined, have since transferred. This leaves a major hole for the Hornets, while Portis himself is now a coaching free agent after a planned move to Florida A&M fell through.

“Football can open doors. But your decisions decide how long those doors stay open,” said Portis.

After showing enough prowess at Delaware State, the RBs coach is now looking for a new home. This is where his old collegiate connections could lead him next.

Will Clinton Portis go back to his alma mater?

Losing Matt Merritt, who is going to take an NFL gig, Mario Cristobal’s Miami is now looking for a steady hand for the RBs coach position. In this case, Clinton Portis could be a choice for the Hurricanes, and reports claim the Hurricanes are already

From 1999 to 2001, Portis played for the Hurricanes as a standout running back. During his Miami days, the program saw many standout performances, but the breakout came in 2001. He helped lead Miami to a national title and a perfect 12-0 season, rushing for 1,200 yards and 10 TDs. To cap it off, with 2,523 rushing yards, he finished his Miami career.

With his proven coaching talent and deep-rooted familiarity with the Hurricanes program, Portis presents a compelling option for Cristobal. His son, Camdin Portis, is already a freshman DB there. Following in his father’s footsteps, Camdin joined Miami, amplifying Clinton’s return to his alma mater. But nothing is settled yet. Still, if Cristobal hires him, it’ll be a significant addition.

After rushing for more than 9,000 yards during his NFL career with the Broncos and Washington, the former Pro Bowl player started his coaching career in 2025 with the Hornets. Following that success, he is considered a coaching free agent now, and it looks like Miami could get his help in the 2026 season.