DeSean Jackson Makes His Plea Clear for HBCU History With Michael Vick

For Philadelphia Eagles fans, loyalty runs deep. Whether you bleed midnight green or rep the Bird Gang across generations, few players ever lit up the Linc quite like Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson. The night of December 19, 2010, at MetLife Stadium was supposed to be another forgettable loss in a frustrating season. But what transpired in that game was beyond imagination, and so, the game is now dubbed the ‘Miracle at the New Meadowlands’. With just 8:17 minutes left on the clock and Eagles trailing 10-31, Vick and DeSean Jackson combined to etch their names in Eagles’ storied history. Why? The performances that Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson put in that day were unparalleled, and the NFL got a lethal duo who would make defenses tremble in the long future. Now, over a decade later, the duo is back in a new role as head coaches in the HBCU circuit, and their teams will face off in a headline-making showdown at a familiar venue.

Undoubtedly, both legends’ stories are a testament to their legacy and the sheer impact they left on the Eagles. And now, Vick and Jackson are trying to start the same chapter consisting of those incredible moments with Norfolk State and Delaware State. In a recent interview, Symone Stanley, who is an NFL reporter, asked Jackson how Eagles fans will choose their loyalty between the two legends as both Vick and Jackson will meet in October. “How are we supposed to approach this as Eagles’ fans because we want both of y’all to win? “ At first, even DeSean Jackson seemed perplexed. Jackson laughed it off, admitting the awkwardness, but he laid out clearly, Bird Gang doesn’t have to choose sides. He insisted the atmosphere should be ‘rowdy‘ since the game is being played at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“You’re gonna have to act like, you’re gonna have to support DSU, and you’re gonna have to have a Norfolk State Jersey, you know, man? But, yeah, I think for us, you can’t really root, or like, cheer for no particular team. But y’all got to get rowdy, like everybody. You could just be loud and all,” declared DeSean Jackson. He did, however, make one subtle request with a grin, “We the home team.” Stanley’s response? “But they’re green?” And that’s when Stanley dropped the perfect suggestion, a split-jersey, which could include both Michael Vick and Jackson’s names and allegiances. Jackson at first was baffled by the idea, but later jumped on the bandwagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Symone Stanley (@symonewiththesports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Like Vic and Jackson Jersey?” asked Jackson to Stanley as she said, “Yeah.” Jackson endorsed the idea quickly: “That’s true because he got his Vick. I got my Jackson, so just collide, and there’ll be I got you. Yeah, we’re gonna try to figure that one out because you said we need to split jerseys,” concluded Jackson. And guess what? Even Michael Vick seemed sold on the idea as Jackson asked him about it. All in all, the game on 30th October at Lincoln Financial Field is going to be a spectacle, and the rumblings of which are being seen already.

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson are bringing unprecedented hype to HBCUs

Both Vick and DeSean Jackson have a tough task on their having little to no coaching experience before coming to the two HBCUs. For instance, Norfolk State hadn’t had any winning season since 2016, and Delaware State, on the other hand, posted a 2-21 record in the past two years. Despite the challenge, excitement is quite high for the Norfolk State v Delaware State game, and it is expected that Philly loyalists will probably come in numbers, too, for the game.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage. I’m thrilled to be returning to Lincoln Financial Field, where I made some of the best memories of my career, to coach against my friend and former teammate, DeSean, in a game that will showcase the talent and spirit of HBCU football,” said Michael Vick about the October 30th showdown.

The announcement of the game, that too at the same field where both DeSean and Michael Vick gave us those incredible moments, is bringing unprecedented hype. Even Delaware State’s AD Tony Tucker called it a “potential paradigm shift for HBCU football,” indicating that ticket sales and earned revenue would be unmatched from the game. Could it be a turning point for all HBCUs in college football? And Philly loyalists, are you in for the split jerseys, or is the Bird Gang picking sides?