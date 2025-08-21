Deshaun Foster Forced To Give Another Sad UCLA Update After Breaking Silence on Kaedin Robinson Ruling

With UCLA’s fall camp in full swing and the season just around the corner, injuries are starting to sneak their way into the conversation. One of the bigger names who hit the injury list recently is safety Key Lawrence. During camp in Costa Mesa, Lawrence took a hard hit. He had to be helped off with what looked like a right leg injury. But here’s the good news. DeShaun Foster reassured the Bruins faithful that Key Lawrence is “fine.” No major setbacks, just some rehab and slow-and-steady progress. Now, if Lawrence’s update eased some worries, another health buzz is swirling around the Rose Bowl. And it’s tied to their recent big transfer acquisition, Tai Marks.

UCLA’s offensive line just got a serious shot in the arm with the late addition of Tai Marks from Tulsa. For Tai, it’s a chance to come back to SoCal, play for a big-name program, and especially protect their young QB, Nico Iamaleava. The timing is wild, though. Tai joined the Bruins right in the thick of fall camp, which means he has limited time to learn the playbook and sync up with teammates before the season kicks off. During a recent practice briefing, DeShaun Foster met with members of the media. He gave a pretty real, slightly downbeat update.

Foster didn’t sugarcoat it. “He has to get clear to get ready to go,” he said upon asking about Marks. But what is it basically? “It’s just a physical thing,” Foster subtly replied. Tai is a 6’2”, 300 lb OL. Tai was supposed to be one of those last-minute game changers. Without him at full strength, the offensive line depth takes a hit, plain and simple. He played in 27 career games, starting in 26 of them. Now that means he already had the coach’s trust. The Bruins already have some solid starters. Like, there is redshirt senior Garrett DiGiorgio, leading the charge at the right tackle spot.

Center has a bit of a changing guard vibe with redshirt junior Sam Yoon stepping back into the starting role. At left guard, Oluwafunto Akinshilo is the man to watch. He is a transfer from Iowa State. Akinshilo sat out last year due to injury, but the coaches project him to slot in as the starter. They expect Julian Armella, another transfer from Florida, to start at right guard. But this season is all about staying fresh and healthy. Tai’s ability to step in and rotate, or fill a sudden gap from injury, could be the difference between an offense that clicks and one scrambling to protect the pocket.

And that’s why he is so important for the Bruins this season. This guy’s journey through college football has been a bit of a winding road. And UCLA marks his third stop in the collegiate world. During the recent media session, Foster explained how Marks came under his radar when they asked him. “He didn’t want to be there,” Foster said about Marks and Tulsa. “So he was able to get in the portal, and that’s how we saw him, and now he’s a Bruin.” He started off at Colorado State, where he played in 2020 and 2021, before moving on to Tulsa. He became a staple on the offensive line there for three years, even earning a spot as a consistent starter. High school fans might recognize him from Mater Dei, where he was a mid-level three-star recruit in the 2020 class.

So, although UCLA’s offensive line already has a solid group of tenured returners and transfer additions, Tai adds valuable depth and experience. But will he find the game time? “Everybody has the opportunity to compete,” Foster said. “So, as soon as he can get in here and learn the plays, and get up to speed, then we’ll see where he’ll fall in the depth chart.” And on top of that, Foster has already made a pretty good idea of the starting 5. “[Now] we’re just getting to the top-12, top-11 guys, so it’s getting to that point,” Foster added. So, it’s not like the door’s slammed shut. But there are still some technicalities before Tai joins the team.

The harsh reality for Kaedin Robinson

UCLA transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson will not be eligible to play this season. And DeShaun Foster’s reaction was a mix of frustration and sympathy. Foster didn’t hide his disappointment, plainly stating, “It sucks. They’re taking stuff away from the kids,” Foster said. “It’s a very unfortunate situation for him, especially him coming off an ACL [injury], so he wasn’t able to do pro day and go to the [NFL] combine or anything like that. It sucks that that was the ruling. I wish him nothing but the best, and we’ve been in contact with him this whole time. He was such a good kid, and it’s just unfortunate what happened.”

The bigger picture for Foster is the inconsistency and uncertainty surrounding eligibility rulings. He described the situation as “conflicting,” pointing out that another player in a very similar situation was granted eligibility (hello! Diego Pavia). It makes Robinson’s denial seem unfair and arbitrary. Despite the disappointment, Foster emphasized that the team has been preparing all offseason without Robinson, so this ruling doesn’t change their focus or approach heading into the season.

Robinson’s case is part of a larger controversy around NCAA eligibility rules, which his legal team alleges violate federal antitrust laws, especially concerning athletes coming from junior colleges or those affected by COVID-19 disruptions. For UCLA, losing Robinson is a blow, but Foster and the team are keeping their heads up and focusing on making the most of the players available, showing resilience in the face of tough external rulings.