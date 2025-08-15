DeShaun Foster Forced to Make Immediate Plan B as UCLA Deals With Unexpected Blow

UCLA’s fall camp is underway, and with that, the injury reports have started stacking up. No fandom wants its roster to be plagued with setbacks, with barely two weeks to the upcoming season. But it’s kind of inevitable. One player falls down, another picks up the momentum. And that’s when the backup kicks into high gear. So, what’s the latest scoop coming out of the Rose Bowl Stadium? “Everybody’s just taking advantage of the reps that they’re getting.” That’s what’s happening on the Bruins’ roster.

Well, defensive back Key Lawrence suffered a leg injury on Saturday at fall camp in Costa Mesa. According to reports by the LA Times, the safety had to be helped off the turf and taken to the trainers’ area. “DeShaun Foster indicated that safety Key Lawrence could return soon from his right leg injury, saying he’s “fine,” LA Times’ Ben Bolch tweeted. Meanwhile, who’s the backup?

Transfer Scooter Jackson has popped in to cover his spot. He is competing for the position alongside redshirt junior Croix Stewart. So, what makes the transfer DB an exciting prospect? Well, first of all, he is an experienced defensive back. During his stint at Utah Tech, he started five games, tallying a total of 37 tackles. five pass breakups and one interception. But a season-ending injury put an end to his time at St. George. The next year, he landed in DeShaun Foster’s nest.

“Scooter’s doing a good job. You guys have seen him a little bit more since Key went down, but he’s—everybody’s just taking advantage of the reps that they’re getting. And that’s only thing you can do in fall camp, continue to take advantage of the reps as you move and just let it play out,” Foster said. And as it appears, Jackson is making his mark, and the head coach is more than pleased with it. Going back to Wednesday, Scooter made a clever play in the end zone, stopping a potential touchdown pass from QB1 Nico Iamaleava. The media took note of it during the walkthroughs.

Scooter’s nifty play earned WR Kwazi Gilmer’s nod. On being asked about who’s making the most impact in the secondary this summer. His response? Scooter Jackson. “Scooter Jackson, Cole Martin, I like both corners. [Robert Stafford III and Rodrick Pleasant]. Rod’s very fast, so get that separation on him…We got good secondary for real,” Gilmer added. It appears that the secondary is making some strides going into August.

Last season, the rush defense was a positive for DeShaun Foster. The Bruins conceded only 96 rushing yards per game. That placed them 6th nationally. However, the pass defense fell through, giving up 245 passing yards per game. While the coordinator change didn’t help the team after D’Anton Lynn left for USC, the weak pass rush and inconsistent secondary play also contributed to the team conceding almost 25 points per game. And it’s not just Scooter Jackson who can help them with better secondary play.

They still have Croix Stewart. While the secondary group saw a major revamp from the transfer portal, the 6’1.5″, 185-pound player is the only safety returning in the 2025 season. This will be his fourth season with the Bruins. Known for his soft-spoken personality, he is stepping up big this fall camp, grabbing opportunities. In his freshman season, he appeared in just one game against Alabama, followed by a redshirt year, finishing with three assisted tackles.

Next season, he served as the backup defensive back and ran drills, prepping for the special teams as well. Although the last two seasons saw him in a reserve role, he tallied 12 tackles (nine solo and three assisted) in 2024. Now, he is gearing up to fill the lacuna created by Key Lawrence’s (if he doesn’t get back on the turf) absence. But what’s next for Lawrence at UCLA?

What next for UCLA safety Key Lawrence?

The absence of transfer defensive back Key Lawrence during the fourth consecutive practice was significantly noted. The reason? An apparent right leg injury is what’s keeping the 6’1″, 195-pound safety from tying up his cleats. Though DeSahun Foster looks optimistic, saying, “(he) is fine,” and will be back soon for the drills, considering that he is a significant player for the Bruins going into the 2025 season.

Lawrence is full of grit and persistence and always up for drills, brimming with energy and self-confidence, spilling over to his teammates. “If I have some juice and some guys may not, some days, especially in camp, why not pour it to somebody else so they can affect myself as well? Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe had high praise for Key, saying that he is doing a great job. Additionally, his leadership in the locker room was also noticed by the staff. “In the secondary, Key Lawrence is doing a great job,” Malloe said. “His leadership skills are stepping up, and you can see it carry over to the field, as well as off the field. In the meeting rooms,” Malloe added.

He played as a freshman at Tennessee and moved to the Sooners for the next season. During his stint at Oklahoma from 2021-2023, he forced six fumbles, 40 tackles, and an additional three interceptions. He then transferred to Ole Miss and redshirted his year to preserve his eligibility. So, now he is at UCLA, prepping for his last year of eligibility. Though Foster says he is well, can Lawrence make his mark in his last year of eligibility?