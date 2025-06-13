DeShaun Foster Gets Major Recruiting Update From Tennessee Target as Elite Prospect Sends Clear Message

As early as September 2024, Josh Heupel had a firm grip on California turf. With Tennessee riding the momentum of its SoCal pipeline led by playoff QB Nico Iamaleava, it wasn’t hard for Cali kids to seriously consider the Vols, particularly the Irvine Crean Lutheran standout who locked them as one of his top five schools, including Michigan, UCLA, Washington, and Arizona State. But unique developments changed the course as DeShaun Foster just stiff-armed Tennessee.

4-star EDGE Anthony “Poppa” Jones had every reason to believe in Tennessee. The Vols recruited California well. But Nico’s gone back home, and so did his brother Madden Iamaleava. “At the end of the day, they’re right back home where they need to be,” DeShaun Foster said. And fast forward to mid-May, the tide officially turned.

Despite the Tennessee pull, Anthony Jones pledged his commitment to DeShaun Foster on May 15, deciding to stay home. And he’s more than 100% locked in, and his June 12 X post made it loud and clear. Tagging recruiting analysts, he wrote, “My recruitment is 1000% closed, thank you to all the coaches who’ve been along this journey.” Yeah, no more distractions now, just focus on UCLA ahead.

Anthony Jones isn’t just a body addition for the Bruins. He tore through his junior season, posting 54 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and even an interception across 11 games. And his visit to UCLA made him realize that the school is a “great fit” for him. “I was at UCLA a few weeks ago and I love it up there,’ he said. “Their staff has been hard on me for a while and it is really like home for me there. I have known multiple coaches on that staff for years. They have recruited me for years and they just make it feels natural for me to be there.” While he admitted it was a tough decision to make because of the alluring schools on his top list, his choice came down to how UCLA made him and his parents feel about staying home.

DeShaun Foster is reclaiming SoCal like it’s personal because it is. He’s a Westwood alum after all. And Anthony Jones is buying in all the way. “Coach Foster was great at UCLA, and he is bringing the program back,” he said. “He wants to keep the best in southern California home, and I believe he is changing the program. We have a great future at UCLA. He is a Hall of Famer at UCLA, so he knows what it takes to be a Bruin and how to win there. UCLA is on its way back up.” Last year, he went 5-7, but it was his rookie HC season. This year, he’s got more reasons to be confident, especially at QB.

DeShaun Foster gets the momentum rolling with Nico Iamaleava

The real boom came the moment Nico Iamaleava touched down in Los Angeles. UCLA’s new QB1 changed the math instantly. “Being that he’s a playoff quarterback, it was huge,” he said during his interview with George Wrighster on The Unafraid Show. “It was in every television, all social media streams, everything. But when you’re getting a big time quarterback, somebody that can catapult this program in the direction that we need to go in, it was something that I had to do.” And sure enough, the locker room felt it.

DeShaun Foster added that Nico’s arrival had a nice impact on the UCLA boys. “Guys were like ‘Oh they’re coming? Okay cool.’It kind of made one more people want to jump in the boat,” he said. Well, if you want to change a program, local players should be the ones leading. And that’s what’s happening at UCLA. Now, it’s Tino Sunseri’s job to maximize their crown QB’s ability. And they’re already on it.

DeShaun Foster just flipped a recruiting script. And with Nico Iamaleava in town, don’t be surprised if more Cali kids start choosing Westwood over Rocky Top.