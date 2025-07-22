DeShaun Foster’s Secret Weapon Pegged to Outshine Nico Iamaleava as UCLA Plots Big Ten Payback

Entering the 2025 season, the UCLA Bruins under DeShaun Foster showed a mix of grit and growth. Foster, elevated to head coach in 2024, and the team ended the season with a 5-7 record. Yes, not spectacular, but it reflected a solid foundation from a new era. Foster’s experience as a legendary Bruin running back seems to be paying off as he continues to build the team’s culture and competitiveness. And there is also a sense of optimism right in the Bruins’ offensive artillery.

One of the bright spots tying the offense together this year is the wide receiver unit, which looks both deep and dynamic. Among these receivers, Four-star WR Kwazi Gilmer stands out as a key player poised to catch more than just passes. Gilmer has the potential to become a game-changer for UCLA’s offense. But I am not the one saying this; it’s former NFL star George Wrighster who points it out. Wrighster also puts the Bruins 9th in the conference.

“I do believe that their wide receiver, Kwazi Gilmer,” Wrighster states on his College Football Podcast. “He steps up and potentially becomes the second-best sophomore receiver in the Big 10 outside of Jeremiah Smith.” It’s not a stretch to say Kwazi Gilmer is already starting to look like a legit star in the Big Ten. And second only to the absolute phenom, Jeremiah Smith. Gilmer wasted no time in making his mark at UCLA. Starting in seven games and playing all 12 as a true freshman, he hauled in 31 catches for 345 yards and 2 touchdowns. He kept a streak of having at least one reception in the final 10 games. That showed that he was dependable every single Saturday. The highlight? An 88-yard, three-catch outburst against Nebraska, which included a 48-yard touchdown to ice the win.

But it’s not just the stats. Gilmer shows up when it matters. He’s got a knack for beating defenders deep and is already trusted as UCLA’s go-to option in high-pressure situations. And all this makes him a solid prospect, even outshining their new quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. Who, by the way, is still settling into the Bruins’ system. The running game, which was a glaring weakness last season, now looks more capable with additions like Jaivian Thomas and Jalen Berger.

This should open up the passing lanes, giving Gilmer even more space to showcase his speed and route-running skills. For a program still carving out its identity in the Big Ten, Gilmer’s emergence could well be the storyline that carries UCLA deeper into the season. His strong connection with his quarterbacks and his ability to make the tough catches put him in a prime position, and Gilmer could become the face of UCLA’s offense. A reliable, explosive weapon who commands attention and makes big plays week after week.

UCLA hungry for revenge and Bowl eligibility

George Wrighster sees the upcoming UCLA vs. USC game this season as more than just a typical crosstown rivalry clash. It’s a personal redemption moment for the Bruins. “What I do know is that there is going to be some heat on the battle for LA at the end of the season,” he said on his show. “Because last year, USC kept UCLA from bowl eligibility. And who knows, maybe the exact opposite will happen this time around.” Last year, USC’s tight 19-13 victory not only handed UCLA a heartbreaking defeat but also kept them out of bowl eligibility, a major blow for a program hungry to prove itself.

UCLA’s aspirations for bowl eligibility were dashed that afternoon, highlighting how crucial every moment of the game was, especially in the fourth quarter, where USC managed to hold firm amid UCLA’s rally attempts. That loss stung not just because of the rivalry but because it changed the team’s postseason destiny. So this upcoming game on the 29th Nov is a massive measuring stick for UCLA’s progress under DeShaun Foster. And a moment where they can finally flip the script and claim their spot back in LA’s football hierarchy.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. The Bruins aim to prove that last year’s loss was a blip, not a trend. It’s a grudge match that could help secure bowl eligibility and build vital momentum heading into postseason play. USC, meanwhile, has its motivations. The Trojans are looking to defend their dominance in LA and avoid letting UCLA steal that thunder.