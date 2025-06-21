DeShaun Foster’s UCLA Puts 133 FBS Teams on Notice After Elite Recruiting Win

UCLA and DeShaun Foster are shaking things up in the 2026 recruiting class. It’s been a long time since the Bruins tasted success. But with Foster now settled into his job as head coach, things are looking to take a turn. This offseason alone, the head coach has once again gotten people talking about UCLA. He’s prioritized making a change in recruiting goals, and boy, have they reflected on the program. Foster’s latest feat is a loud and clear message to the rest of college football. UCLA football will be built different.

UCLA’s 2025 recruiting class finished at No. 48, according to On3. In the 2026 class, the Foster-led program skyrocketed to the top 10 ranks. It’s a feat no one thought was possible for the program, given Chip Kelly’s criticized methods of recruiting. UCLA now has 19 commits in their 2026 class, which has led to a record that last came in 2013. That was under Jim Mora, when the UCLA program was at its peak. Foster picked up 11 commits this month alone, which shows that the Bruins’ recruiting strategy is being rejuvenated.

In a June 20 video of Locked On UCLA, host Zach Anderson-Yoxsimer discussed this remarkable feat. “UCLA now has gone from what was the 40s, I think, to ranking above other big-time programs in the Big 10 like the Michigan[s] of the world,” he remarked. Zach also had higher hopes for UCLA in the recruiting class. “If Oscar Rios decides to go to UCLA and commit in about a week’s time, if he goes there, UCLA could absolutely push top five.” Rios will be coming off an Elite 11 appearance, and will hopefully be joining a class that now ranks as 8th according to 247Sports, and 10 according to Rivals.

The commit who pushed the Bruins over the top 10 fence is David Schwerzel. The DE, out of Seattle, chose California over the local Washington and Stanford programs. In fact, crystal balls had him going 100% to Washington. Schwerzel so far has 29 total tackles and 3 sacks, but has one more season to go. He follows the commitments of Giancarlo Cereghino, Xavier Stinson, and Santana Carlos. Foster’s recruiting push is pulling the program out of its average No. 40 finishes after a long, long time. From someone who was staring at a 2025 roster with just one commit when Kelly left, to a top-10 finisher, Foster has come a long way.

“DeShaun Foster has done it. In the blink of an eye, [he] has become a national story, brought on the haters, brought on those Tennessee Volunteer haters by bringing in Nico Iamaleava, brought back Madden… And, all of a sudden, UCLA has all this momentum,” Zach said. The Iamaleava brothers’ impact on UCLA is an undeniable one, and it is working wonders in Westwood. “Despite the lack of experience, what he knows is UCLA. What he knows is Southern California, and what he knows is that UCLA lacked was a presence in high school recruiting.”

DeShaun Foster is likely to go even higher in the 2026 class with Oscar Rios

Foster is revitalizing a sluggish recruiting machine that functioned just barely under Kelly. His recruiting strategy, especially after this massive achievement, could have Oscar Rios giving UCLA some serious consideration. It’s only a matter of time before Foster knows his fate with the QB, who is set to announce his decision on June 27. And that wait is going to be extremely tense because UCLA will only be competing with Arizona for Rios’ commitment.

Rios, who is the No. 10 QB of the 2026 class, has a personal connection to the Bruins. He is a native of Downey, California, which was also home to the Nico Iamaleava. And now, both he and his brother are at UCLA. Arizona, however, is also making a push for Rios. He noted that the Wildcats’ gesture of honoring his Mexican heritage in their gear for him left a mark. Little things like these matter immensely for these young prospects. Rios has 7,567 total yards (rushing and passing) and 74 total TDs. If these numbers are attached to UCLA, they might just break into a more elite club in the 2026 class.

DeShaun Foster has been a Bruin loyalist through and through. Like Zach said, this is someone who knows the program inside out and is finally setting things right for UCLA recruiting. Schwerzel’s decision to commit to the program could not have come at a better time. And with Rios’ soon-approaching commitment date, can Foster have another feat to his name as a recruiter?