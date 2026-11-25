Desmond Howard thought he could talk his way out of Pat McAfee’s Week 12 College GameDay stunt, but he underestimated McAfee’s powers of persuasion. What followed was an unexpected family intervention that left Howard with little room to back out. From his wife’s reaction to his children having a say in the matter, the former Michigan star shared a behind-the-scenes moment that caught him by surprise.

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On ESPN’s Get Up, Mike Greenberg showed footage of Howard’s dive with McAfee. “Ladies and gentlemen, once again, I [laughter] ask: would you have done this at your house this weekend?”

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Howard was wearing a suit while McAfee dived in his blue Speedo. Greenberg then asked Howard to explain the dive

“That’s a flattering shot,” Greenberg said on the November 25 episode of Get Up. “Look at this. Tuck those arms. Desmond, what happened here, man?” Howard couldn’t contain his laughter as he answered how he landed in that situation.

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“Listen, I was supposed to tuck my arms in late, and I didn’t come in as tight as Pat,” Howard said on the show. “I was actually trying to guide myself in the air. Pat is a hell of a salesman because I thought I was going to get out of that.”

“He mentioned the whole thing during our meeting, and I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re going to dinner tonight. You got to sell this to my wife. There’s no way she’s going to let me dive off that platform.’ The next thing I know, she’s taking a poll with my kids. ‘Should Daddy wear his suit or a Speedo?’ That was two to one,” Howard added.

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On November 21, College GameDay was broadcasting from the University of Miami ahead of the Hurricanes’ game against Virginia Tech. McAfee had jumped from Miami’s 33-foot platform during a 2025 broadcast. This time, he invited Howard to join him for it, and while this wasn’t from inside the booth, fans got their wish to see shirtless McAfee.

“Sorry to those who hate that I take off my shirt. Decided to slip off the pants today to show respect to the divers,” McAfee said to those who hate seeing him shirtless on the segment.

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Howard and McAfee jumped from a 33-foot diving platform at Miami’s aquatic center. While it was a daring stunt, the landing apparently wasn’t easy on either of them. After coming out of the pool drenched in water, Howard thought he might have torn his rotator cuff while coming down from the platform.

On the other hand, McAfee also thought he might have injured his eardrums during the jump.

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“I think I blew out both of my eardrums. I can’t really hear anything right now,” McAfee said. Despite the scare, McAfee enjoyed his morning plunge alongside a Super Bowl MVP and a Heisman Trophy winner.

After previously saying he feared an injury, Howard shared another post to update fans about his condition. “Thanks, my guys. I’m still icing my shoulder, but I’ll be back at full strength by Saturday.”

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What new twist will McAfee bring to the table this week?