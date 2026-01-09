Deuce Knight Likely to Pick SEC Rival After Fired Auburn HC Sends Strong Message

Auburn freshman quarterback Deuce Knight has entered the transfer portal after redshirting his first year, drawing heavy interest from SEC programs, including LSU. However, an insider appears convinced that the Ole Miss Rebels are the frontrunners to land the five-star talent.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos report, Ole Miss is the favorite to land a commitment from Deuce Knight, and the Rebels expect him to visit Oxford this weekend, but the exact time of the visit is yet to be decided. The 6-foot-4, 213-pounder had been rumored to visit Oxford on Tuesday, but it was postponed since the Rebels traveled to Phoenix for the CFP semifinals against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

“The current expectation is that the Auburn transfer quarterback will arrive on an Ole Miss visit at some point this weekend,” On3’s Pete Nakos wrote. “An exact time has not been finalized, but the Rebels are squarely the team to beat.”

Knight is a native of Lucedale, Mississippi, and has had a strong relationship with head coach Pete Golding and the Ole Miss staff. The Rebels were prominently involved in his recruitment, providing tough competition to Auburn when Knight flipped his commitment from Notre Dame. However, he ended up with the Tigers under the former HC Hugh Freeze.

Landing Knight is important for Ole Miss, considering they have already lost Simmons to the portal, and starting senior QB, Trinidad Chambliss, has been denied a sixth-year waiver by the NCAA. If Chambliss’ waiver is not approved, the Rebels could lose the first- and second-string quarterbacks. However, if Chambliss received a waiver for an extra year of eligibility, it would make things complicated at the QB1 position.

While Knight is expected to visit, the former Auburn head coach gave his verdict on Deuce Knight’s Ole Miss transfer possibility.

Hugh Freeze on Deuce Knight’s Ole Miss transfer possibility

Auburn’s former HC Hugh Freeze, who landed Deuce Knight at the Tigers, in a recent interview, addressed Knight’s potential transfer to Ole Miss. The 56-year-old previously served as the head coach of Ole Miss from 2012 to 2017, compiling a 39-25 record. He even led the Rebels to the Peach Bowl and Sugar Bowl during his tenure. Regarding Knight’s future, Freeze appears to be clueless.

“I have no idea what Deuce is going to do exactly, but I know this. To me, he was the future here (Auburn), and he is an elite talent,” said Freeze on the January 08 episode of Talk of Champions Ole Miss. “He’s got an arm strength that’s unlike many, and obviously the mobility to go with it.”

Recalling the fond memories of his days with the Rebels, Freeze added, “I love Ole Miss, and I love the people there. They’re my people. I understand the ending was awful, and I’ve obviously said I’m sorry a thousand times for my part in all of that.”

Coming back to Knight, he played two games, including one start for Auburn, before redshirting his freshman year. In the game against Mercer, the QB completed 15 of 20 passes for 239 yards through the air and added 162 yards on the ground. He totaled six touchdowns in the game, proving why he was graded a five-star and is ranked as the 5th-best QB in the 2025 recruiting class.

Deuce Knight still has four seasons of eligibility left in his collegiate career. It would be interesting to see whether Pete Golding’s Rebels could actually land a commitment from the freshman to build a strong QB room.