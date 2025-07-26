Devastated Bryce Underwood Issues Emotional Plea to 233K Fans After Close Friend’s Tragic Death

Certain moments in life remind us of its inherent uncertainty. One day, we might be laughing, enjoying, and spending time with someone we care about, and the next day, tragedy can suddenly strike those we love. Bryce Underwood is currently facing a similar tragedy as he mourns the loss of a longtime friend. In light of this, the Michigan quarterback has shared an emotional message with his Instagram followers.

Underwood lost his longtime friend, JJ, with whom the QB carried a deep connection from his Belleville High School days. “Keep y’all head up, man,” wrote Underwood, sharing a picture of JJ from the graduation ceremony. The QB is now mourning the loss of JJ, along with preparing for the upcoming season. It’s a tough task to do both simultaneously, and the burden of losing a friend can feel much heavier than one imagines. Moreover, while coping with the loss, Underwood has an appeal to the Michigan fraternity.

The Michigan QB shared a post on his Instagram story requesting his 233k followers on Instagram to donate to JJ’s funeral and arrangements. “Please help us fund JJ’s funeral and arrangements. JJ was and is the strongest person I know to live he came in this world,” reads the donation appeal. 49 people have already donated for JJ’s funeral arrangements. So far, the donation drive has raised $3,210, with Bryce Underwood donating $200 and Beverly Underwood, Bryce’s mother, donating another $200.

The Michigan QB also shared a post by Maliq Carr on his Instagram story, which also had an appeal to donate for JJ’s memory. The act by Bryce Underwood is undoubtedly a heartfelt one, as the remembrance will honor JJ’s memory, who fought a hard battle until his tragic demise. JJ lived a life of bravery and resilience.

JJ, who passed away yesterday at the age of 20, was struggling with health for the past few years. He had to undergo a heart transplant twice. “Fly high, my beautiful boy. Spread your wings and live the peaceful, stress-free life you always dreamed of,” wrote JJ’s mother as she bid goodbye to her son in an emotional post recalling a journey full of pain and struggles. However, now, tributes are pouring in for JJ.

Tributes pour in for JJ as Bryce Underwood sends condolences

It’s not easy to imagine and see the loss of a dear friend’s passing. The moment not just tells how fragile and unexpected life is, but also reminds us to cherish the moments that we spend with our loved ones. JJ’s memory will be an enduring example for his friends that he is now in someplace better as he rests in peace. “Love you my boyy rest up brotha,” wrote a friend on JJ’s passing. While another sent prayers for JJ’s mother. “Sorry, Ms Peggy, praying for the family.”

Bryce Underwood also sent his condolences to Jeremiah Beasley, an LB for the Missouri Tigers, and Maliq Carr of the Houston Cougars, urging them to find strength as they also mourned the loss of JJ. “So sorry for y’all loss.” The loss is undoubtedly profound, and with the battle that JJ fought, it was a sheer showing of a warrior heart, and that’s what one message echoed.

“Even Warriors get tired, rest in paradise, JJ,” wrote a user on JJ’s mother’s post. Bryce Underwood and others must be having a tough time coping with JJ’s loss. Hopefully, the QB may find the strength to cope with the loss and come out strongly for the 2025 season, honoring JJ’s memory and making a name for himself, too.