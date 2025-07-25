Devastated Bryce Underwood Mourns as Close Friend Battling Medical Condition Dies; Family Issues Statement

Losing a bosom friend is one of the most difficult things anyone can go through. One day, you’re just sharing jokes between sessions, talking about things that only make sense to you two. And then suddenly, they’re gone. That feeling, that mix of disbelief and emptiness, is something Michigan’s QB Bryce Underwood might be carrying right now. Bryce’s season isn’t all smooth throws and highlight reels, though. Every snap is watched, every pass is picked apart, and every moment off the field feels heavier. Yet, somewhere behind those stats, and SportsCenter clips, there’s still just a kid trying to process what he lost.

When most quarterbacks are focused on refining their skills, Bryce Underwood is carrying something far heavier. He is out there struggling with the demise of his very dear friend, JJ, from his high school days at Belleville High School. Bryce is carrying loss and hope simultaneously this season, using the field as a place to heal. You can see it in the quieter moments, when he opens up on social media. It’s there that the loss of his high school buddy, JJ, comes to the surface, completely raw and unfiltered.

“Keep y’all head up man,” Bryce writes, sharing a picture of JJ during his graduation day at Belleville. Bryce also tagged JJ’s brothers, who are also a part of the CFB fraternity. Jeremiah Beasley, who is an LB for the Missouri Tigers, and Maliq Carr of the Houston Cougars. To them, Bryce’s message was, “So sorry for y’all loss.” JJ’s death is something everyone knew was not far away, but not everyone had the strength to accept. JJ fought through two heart transplants, battled diabetes, and faced many such medical hindrances. And the worst part, he faced all of this at just 20 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DrPeggy Carr-McMichael (@peggymac32) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

We can only begin to imagine the amount of pain he must have endured. With all the pills, regular doctor’s appointments, and everything. Now, the only silver lining is in hoping that he’s finally free from those burdens. JJ’s mother posted a picture of him on Instagram and captioned it as, “Fly high, my beautiful boy. Spread your wings and live the peaceful, stress-free life you always dreamed of. We miss you deeply, and life will never be the same without you.”We hope JJ’s soul has found the peace he deserved, and that his memory continues to inspire Bryce both on and off the field.

Raw goodbyes for JJ that break the heart

When a friend like JJ passes, the flood of messages and tributes tells a story of love, loss, and remembrance that’s hard to put into words. “Love you my boyy rest up brotha,” someone writes. It’s a goodbye, but it’s also a promise of not forgetting. Another fan wrote, “Sorry, Ms Peggy, praying for the family.” Grief does not just belong to the ones we lose, but those they leave behind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s the echo of every friend who knew the family and the mother who lost her boy. These words show compassion for the pain that JJ’s mother, Ms. Peggy, and the rest of the family feel. Then someone penned, “Even Warriors get tired, rest in paradise, JJ,” acknowledging that even the strongest among us need peace and honored JJ as someone who fought bravely, no matter his struggles.

People chimed in with comments like “Sending prayers” and “Rest up, boy.” Short, simple, but so real. Sometimes words fail, and all a person can do is send up prayers. Hoping for healing, for peace, for comfort to surround everyone mourning JJ. A final sendoff, asking JJ to know he will always be loved here and to be at peace finally.