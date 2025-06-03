Devastated Deion Sanders Sends Prayers as Victim Toll Increases in Boulder Tragedy

It started out as a quiet Sunday in Boulder. A group of people had gathered for a peaceful walk through Pearl Street Mall, part of a vigil organized by ‘Run For Their Lives’ to raise awareness about Israeli hostages held by Hamas. But just after 1:30 p.m., that peace was shattered. Within minutes, 911 calls began pouring in. Someone was setting people on fire.

Boulder Police say a man, later identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, used what appeared to be a makeshift flamethrower to attack participants in the walk. Witnesses say he shouted “Free Palestine” before throwing incendiary devices at the crowd. The FBI confirmed that eight people were injured, four women and four men, ranging in age from 52 to 88. Two of them were flown to a burn unit in Aurora in critical condition. Among the injured was a Holocaust survivor, Rabbi Israel Wilhelm.

As the shock settled over the city, tributes and responses began to pour in. One of the most visible voices came from Deion Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach took to social media with a message for the community: “I am truly troubled by the events that took place on Pearl St. I pray that all that has been affected will regain their peace, joy, & stability. I absolutely love our community in Boulder, & I’m praying for us to come together in this dysfunctional time.”

For many in Boulder, Sanders isn’t just the face of a football program. Since arriving at the University of Colorado, Coach Prime influence has touched nearly every corner of the city. In 2023 alone, his six home games generated more than $113 million in direct revenue for Boulder, with major boosts in retail, hospitality, and tourism. Over the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined, the economic impact has approached $94 million. His presence helped CU Boulder see a 20% spike in student applications. In many ways, he’s become part of the city’s identity.

That’s why his statement resonated. It wasn’t just a public gesture—it felt personal, reflective of how deeply the incident had shaken the community he now calls home.

Police Chief Stephen Redfearn gave a detailed update during a press conference Monday. “The initial callers indicated that there was a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire,” he said. “When we arrived, we encountered multiple victims that were injured, with injuries consistent with burns and other injuries.”

An 11-block stretch of downtown—from Broadway to 16th Street, and from Pine to Walnut, was quickly evacuated and remains closed as investigations continue. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area and to refrain from using drones or other aerial devices near the scene.

In a moment like this, voices that matter carry extra weight. Deion Sanders’ influence in Boulder goes beyond football—and now, more than ever, people are listening.

Deion Sanders’ voice becomes more than important for Boulder now

The city of Boulder has gained a lot ever since Deion Sanders took over the Buffs team. Earlier, before Deion Sanders’ arrival, the Buffs were probably one of the worst programs in the FBS. This can be evidenced by the fact that Colorado finished 1-11 in the 2022 season, and the expectations weren’t much for them. But in just two seasons, Deion Sanders has seen them finish 9-4 and give them a Heisman winner. But these achievements have also spilled over to the city of Boulder.

“You’ve got to pull up the numbers in the consensus…we made $13 million in our first year for Boulder, Colorado. It’s so many things we affect. The attendance, the enrollment…the restaurants, the hotels. We affect everything…The [Colorado merchandise] was up 700%. We have the numbers to justify, so when we go into a negotiation, we’re giving you these numbers. It’s not just the wins and losses. It’s the effect that you have on the city, on the state,” said Deion Sanders.

So it’s natural that with this intense impact, his voice carries weight for every person living in Boulder. In these testing times, the city would hope that Coach Prime can become a beacon of hope for them, and in the face of tragedy, hope may be exactly what Boulder needs most.