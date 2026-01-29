Michigan Alum Warns Kyle Whittingham of Potential QB Exit in Blunt Verdict

Michigan has loaded up its quarterback room in a hurry, setting the stage for real competition around Bryce Underwood. First, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi arrived from Colorado State. Two days later, Colin Hurley signed, giving the Wolverines serious depth at the position. Underwood may have had a solid freshman season, but the QB1 job is no longer guaranteed.

Former Michigan QB Devin Gardner believes spring ball will sort it out, with any of the three capable of winning the job. The wildcard is Fowler-Nicolosi. If the 22-year-old doesn’t land the starting role, he may not stay.

“Nicolosi is closer to who he was without [Tory] Horton than he is to what he was with Horton when he had his best season,” Gardner said why Bradyden was neglected with the Rams. “Right? So you can think of it that way, or you can say the offense was focused on Horton. Right? which really aided in the decline and the inability to, how do I say this? Develop as a quarterback throughout the time you were playing, right? It’s hard to develop when you’re just centrally focused on one guy, right?”

“The [Michigan] offensive staff has familiarity with him, right?” Gardner added. “Bryce and Colin Hurley all have familiarity with Nicolosi. And that familiarity obviously told them, hey, this is a guy we can build with, a guy that we can try to test the waters. I believe that he’s a grown-up, so he should have some things that you don’t have to see, but he may have some of those bad habits because of the seasons he’s had in the last two years.

But I truly believe he’s not the guy, right? I as far as like a threat like I think he’ll I think his whole process will be spring ball. He’ll get a chance to show what he’s got. If he doesn’t prove without a shadow of a doubt that he’s a true competitor in the competition, right? And I’m talking about he needs to be much better than both Colin Hurley and Bryce Underwood. If he can’t prove that during the spring, which I think is going to be very difficult, I think he’ll transfer out and play somewhere else uh after the spring.”