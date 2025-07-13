Devon Dampier Welcomes Colorado Challenge as Coach Prime Warned of Major Disadvantage

College football lives for rivalry games, and while Ohio State-Michigan and Alabama-Auburn are always big news, there’s another showdown that’s heating up: Colorado versus Utah. Last year, Deion Sanders‘ Colorado team knocked out Utah 49-24, making a huge statement in the Big 12. But this year, the tables could turn. Utah’s new quarterback, Devon Dampier, a dynamic transfer from New Mexico, is ready to take on the challenge. He’s not just settling in; he’s already predicting a Utah victory, hinting at a key advantage. With a revamped offense and the momentum shifting, Utah aims to win this rivalry, and Dampier’s confidence is just beginning.

Last season, Utah went 5-7, and this season is nothing but a chance of redemption for them. Now, after losing their veteran QB Cameron Rising, they went straight up in the portal and landed Devon Dampier to make an immediate impact. His stats hint towards it too. Dampier completed 57.9% of passes for 2,768 yards and recorded 12 touchdowns and interceptions – numbers that couldn’t let coach Kyle Whittingham sit calm.

Now, he’s the same guy turning heads with his bold rivalry claim against Colorado. Speaking with Brian Howell at Big 12 Media Day, Devon Dampier didn’t mince words before laying out a clear plan to lead Utah to victory over them. “I’m always down for some competition, and I know y’all got good competition over there,” Dampier said. But it didn’t come without a little warning. “So, I love a good football game. Our home advantage is home advantage for sure. So, they are going to feel that a little bit. So, it’s going to be a good game for sure,” he added.

Look, after a bye week, Colorado will go straight to Rice-Eccles Stadium to play against Utah. Now, that one-week rest should prepare them for this high-stakes game. Anything less than bowl eligibility is a big blow for them. And this game will decide their run in the league. Home ground is sure a big advantage for Devon Dampier’s team, and on top of that, their revamped offensive line can just make things worse for the Buffs.

O-line players like Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu, and Tanoa Togiai provide quarterback Devon Dampier the protection he needs to excel. This physical line gives the Utes a solid foundation. In the backfield, Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers lead a deep, explosive running game, ready to dominate opposing defenses. On top of that, Devon Dampier has chemistry with the wide receiver Ryan Davis, creating a dynamic duo that adds another dimension to their attack.

Best part? This balanced offense, combined with veteran experience, makes Utah the preseason favorite to win the Big 12, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Utes are at +500 odds for their first Big 12 title, with Kansas State and Arizona State tied for second at +600. That’s one reason why Dampier seems to have so much confidence in himself and his team as they prepare to take down Colorado this year.

But Dampier is not the only one hoping for a breakout season; even his coach sees the same caliber in him.

Devon Dampier gets a vote of appreciation

At Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, Utah HC Kyle Whittingham highlighted Devon Dampier and offensive coordinator Jason Beck as key to the Utes’ Big 12 success. Whittingham cited Beck’s offensive system and Dampier’s readiness for a potential offensive surge in 2025. “Jason Beck was a great fit for what we’re doing,” Whittingham said. “We got Jason on board last year. I was eager to stay with Jason and stay in the same offense. Devon transferred in knowing the offense—he didn’t have any learning curve at all.” And that’s what makes their offense dynamic.

Well, that all makes sense, as Jason Beck, who arrived from New Mexico after the 2024 season, boasts a strong offensive record, averaging over 33 points and nearly 500 yards per game previously. Utes fans expect Beck’s innovative approach to complement Utah’s powerful running game, creating a potent offense. Whittingham also praised Dampier’s immediate success and leadership as quarterback. “Devon’s off to a great start,” Whittingham said. “He’s got that general mentality you look for—you can tell who’s in charge on offense. That’s pretty impressive for the short time he’s been on campus.”

Look, there’s a reason why Kyle Whittingham’s showing immense trust in Dampier’s game. This guy turned many heads last season, recording over 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, a feat achieved by very few NCAA quarterbacks. But his accuracy remained a glaring problem. But it looks like even that’s not a concern anymore. “We’ve got to get the completion percentage up a little bit higher,” Whittingham said. “He definitely made improvements in those areas through spring.”

Now, with a clear mindset of taking down Buffs and an impressive offensive line, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for Devon Dampier.