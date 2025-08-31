Alabama Heisman Winner Swipes at Nick Saban After FSU Loss Reopens Old Wounds

It was the first time Alabama would travel to Tallahassee to face off against the Seminoles. A historical peek tells us a 3-1-1 record, with Bama dominating the streak. But the weekend saw a major change in that narrative. The powerhouse Crimson Tide sputtered to a 17-31 defeat, with Florida State clinching its second victory in fifty years of competition. Of course, Thomas Castellanos was the hero, but there was another player with a Bama connection who came good for the Noles- Defensive back Earl Little Jr.

Earl is one among the many players who left Tuscaloosa on the heels of Nick Saban’s retirement and landed at Tallahassee. Devonta Smith, a former Bama alum and Heisman Winner, took a picky dig at the Saban-led Crimson Tide before his retirement. “Maybe we had Earl little playing the wrong position, cause he out here thumping,” he wrote on X. The 2025 season opener saw an explosive performance by Earl. He chipped in four solo tackles and five assists, totaling nine tackles against his former team.

Earl saw little game time during his stint at Bama. He had primarily played on special teams due to a stacked DB room and did not see much action during his sophomore year due to a torn labrum in his shoulder. Concluding the 2023 campaign with one solo tackle and one assist for a total of two tackles, he moved to Florida State and switched from the nickel defensive back position to safety midseason. On being asked about how he felt facing off with his ex-teammates, he just coolly shrugged it off. “Nah, I don’t find it as anything extra,” Little said. “But it’s definitely gonna be fun for the guys. I’m excited for a new challenge, an opportunity.”

So, what was it with the FSU-Alabama saga that quickly became a hot topic following the Tide’s defeat? It all started with Thomas Castellanos’ comments. “They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.” During the offseason, Florida State’s quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, had made some noise. His hot, controversial take spread like wildfire and ignited the fire in Tuscaloosa’s trenches.

But maybe with Saban’s departure, Bama is fizzling out. Kalen DeBoer’s first stint already saw a lot of criticism. Bama Nation, spoiled too long with its Nick Saban nattys, found it hard to swallow the 9-4 campaign. Shouldering the intense pressure, DeBoer entered the season opener, but a 17-31 defeat stirred the pot again. But this sinking feeling has followed the Tide four times over the 11 months. First, it was Vanderbilt, then Tennessee, Oklahoma, and then the weekend classic against Florida State. But the argument is that if Nick Saban had steered the command, Alabama would have won the trenches. Is it legit? Apparently, one historical episode proves that Bama+Nick Saban does not always equal a victory against Florida State.

The Nick Saban-Bama equation against FSU

Yes, the first game between FSU and Alabama took place in 1965, with Bama enjoying a clean sweep, 21-0. But next, the Seminoles saw a redemption arc. Two years done, the game ended in a tie 37-37, next in 1975 saw a close 8-7 box score, with Alabama emerging victorious. It would be around 30 years down the line that FSU would see its first lone victory, 21-14, defeated at Bama’s own home turf at Tuscaloosa.

Mind you! It was 2007, the very year Nick Saban took the reins. Saban’s reaction? “He (then FSU QB Xavier Lee) gave them a spark,” Nick Saban said, per Seminoles.com. “His ability to run made us play differently.” Although 10 years down the lane, again in 2017, Bama stood victorious, 24-7. But the 2025 clash saw to FSU’s victory, upping another win streak against the Tide. Mike Norvell appeared on cloud nine, oozing pride.

“We wanted to be the aggressor and we were, and our players rose to the challenge,” Norvell said, per the Sporting News. “I thought you saw a great heart. We’ve talked all year, and I’ve used the buzzwords of edge and desperation. Well, that comes from the heart, and you saw heart tonight.”