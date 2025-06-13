DeVonta Smith Sends Powerful Message to Ryan Williams After Private Outreach Confession

Iron cuts iron. A few days ago, in a quiet workout session that sent shockwaves across Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s past and future collided. DeVonta Smith, the silky route-running Heisman winner turned Super Bowl champ, got in the lab with rising Bama freshman Ryan Williams. Rare moment where stardom and promise met eye-to-eye. Williams, part of Kalen DeBoer’s highly anticipated freshman class, is the guy many inside the program believe can be the next electric pass-catcher to light up Bryant-Denny like Smith once did. But this wasn’t just about routes and reps—it was about connection and learning.

Ryan Williams, just months into his collegiate journey, opened up on the College GameDay podcast. The freshman didn’t hold back about what it meant to share space and soak up knowledge from an Alabama Crimson Tide legend. “[It was] just learning from a guy that’s really defied a lot of odds. Like, he’s an amazing football player, but he’s an even better person,” Williams shared. The awe in his voice was unmistakable. You could tell this wasn’t just about technique. It was about Smith’s presence and professionalism, leaving a mark before a single down has been played in 2025.

Then came the vet’s turn to give his flowers. The Eagles star and former Alabama standout revealed just how much he wanted to offer insight to the young receiver. “I reached out to him. Once, I have met him for like through texts and things like they just wanted to, meet him in person, chop it up with him, you know, going to be a great player coming up now. Just give him, you know, a little insight on, you know, what I think and things like that, what he should look forward to because it’s only going to get tougher.” That’s classic Smith—soft-spoken but razor sharp, dropping veteran wisdom that cuts deeper than any juke move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R CFB (@br_cfb)

It’s the kind of advice that hits differently coming from someone who’s walked the same path—from under-recruited prospect to national champion to first-round pick to hoisting a Lombardi. Ryan Williams didn’t let that moment slip away. In fact, he went all in on applying what he saw. “So just for him to accept me and us being able to bounce ideas off each other and really get after it, those couple of days were super fun and I learned a lot. And I’ve been applying it [ever] since. … And I’m just super excited for this season,” Williams told Rece Davis.

What stood out most wasn’t just what they did together—it’s what Ryan Williams noticed. The freshman didn’t talk about flashy catches or one-handed grabs. He zeroed in on something deeper: the craft. “I’d just say, everything that he does is very deliberate,” Williams said. “Like you can see his body movements, because if you just look at him, he’s not the biggest guy. So just the way he’s able to control his body is truly remarkable. And I learned a lot about the little details about how I can do that for myself, and just taking my game to the next level.” That’s the kind of answer that coaches drool over—self-awareness mixed with raw talent and the willingness to learn.

Of course, Williams will need all the polish he can get. Alabama is coming off a turbulent 9-4 season in its first year post-Saban. DeBoer is rebuilding not just a roster, but a mindset, and Williams figures to be a foundational piece of that future.

DeVonta Smith isn’t the only ex-Bama star to praise Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams isn’t just catching passes—he’s catching praise from Alabama royalty. Another former Crimson Tide star joined the chorus: Damien Harris. The ex-Bama RB and current CBS Sports analyst had plenty to say about the wideout, and it wasn’t just about his highlight-reel ability.

“Something from me that I want to see from Ryan Williams in terms of improvement is leadership,” Harris said during a CBS Sports HQ segment. “This is a kid that’s got an infectious personality. He’s got a bright smile. We all know how talented he is.” You can feel the admiration, but Harris wasn’t just handing out compliments—he was challenging Williams to grow into more than just a stat sheet star.

It wasn’t just football chatter—Harris reflected on the off-field poise Williams showed when they met. He praised the freshman’s character, saying Williams was “full of manners” and “spoke very well.”

That kind of maturity, Harris noted, can be contagious. “We see what you can do. We see what your talent can provide. We see how people can gravitate towards you. Now start to be a voice in the locker room, be the first guy in the line at every drill, be the first guy on the field, last guy off the field… because you have played at a high level that the guys around you need to step up to.” #2 could be No. 1 very soon.