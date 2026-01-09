Did Carson Beck Transfer to Miami for His Girlfriend? Why Did Carson Beck Leave Georgia? Everything Explained

Miami QB Carson Beck is set to face Ole Miss in the CFP semifinal, putting the spotlight squarely on him. However, what really catches the attention is that his transfer from Georgia to Miami comes with an intriguing backstory. While that one has suddenly become the talk of the town, Carson Beck spent five seasons in Georgia’s red and black before turning the page. And when he chose Miami, the reaction was instant.

Many assumed the move wasn’t just about football, given the massive amount of NIL money. But there was a buzz about his relationship with the Hurricanes basketball star, too. Still, was that decision really influenced by any of it?

Was Carson Beck’s transfer to Miami influenced by his relationship?

Carson Beck’s Miami chapter opened like a dream. After a turbulent exit from Georgia, he’s looked reborn in orange and green. While the Hurricanes surged to a 4–0 start, suddenly Beck was back in the Heisman conversation.

Because his play echoed his brilliant 2023 form, not the mistake-heavy 2024 season that ended with an elbow injury and unfinished business in Athens, but off the field, the story was far more interesting.

Speculation widely suggests that one reason Beck landed in Miami was to be closer to his girlfriend at the time, Hanna Cavinder, a Miami basketball standout and social media star. Back then, the vibes were loud and proud.

Before Beck transferred to Miami, Cavinder showed up to Georgia games rocking custom Beck fits while she was front and center, smiling beside the Bulldogs QB. Then, Carson Beck, along with his girlfriend Hanna and her twin sister Haley, even popped up together at a basketball game last season. That suggested a strong bond between the two.

But the fairytale didn’t last, and the couple eventually broke up. So, what is the current relationship status of the Miami QB now?

Who is Carson Beck’s girlfriend? Relationship background

If Carson Beck has a new girlfriend, he’s keeping it locked down. But despite rumors swirling during and after his breakup with Hanna Cavinder, nothing concrete has surfaced about Beck’s love life since.

For now, his attention seems crystal clear: chase a national title. But his relationship with his ex-GF started with sunshine and promise.

Carson Beck followed Hanna to Coral Gables, and the move from Georgia to Miami felt both personal and professional. With that, the relationship looked serious. But then everything unraveled.

Sometime after arriving in Miami, the relationship quietly collapsed, and chaos followed. Beck had multiple luxury cars stolen from the home they shared. Following that, the breakup soon became public.

Cavinder aired her frustration online, and the internet did what it always does: picked sides and turned whispers into noise, while Beck went silent. But months later, Beck finally spoke.

In an ESPN interview, he admitted that it was difficult for him to watch something personal unfold publicly.

“Mistakes happen,” he said.

But truth gets twisted, and once the split happened, there was no going back, and the two haven’t spoken since. Still, the positive news is that Beck channeled the turmoil into focus, leading Miami to the CFP.

Why did Carson Beck leave Georgia?

After spending his days in Georgia, Carson Beck first declared for the 2025 NFL draft. But then reality hit.

An elbow injury suffered on the final play before halftime in the 2024 SEC title game changed everything. It sidelined him from pre-draft throwing sessions and workouts, the very stages where QBs boost their stock. More importantly, the injury came after a rare off-year. In 2024, Beck threw 12 interceptions, the most in the SEC and twice his total from the season before.

Even he admitted to ESPN that he was “trying to be Superman, trying to save the day.”

The result was more risk than reward, so Beck pivoted, and he chose Miami.

The Hurricanes offered stability up front, a proven QB-friendly system, and a recent blueprint for success after Cam Ward’s electric Heisman run. Add in a sizable NIL package, reportedly richer than a late first-round deal, and one more college season suddenly made perfect sense.

Was NIL or Transfer Portal interest a factor in Beck’s decision?

While early buzz pegged Carson Beck’s Miami deal at a flashy $4 million, the reality turned out to be far more layered.

Front Office Sports reported in January that Beck had already pulled in nearly $10 million over the previous year through brand endorsements and support from Miami’s NIL collective, Canes Connection. Then came another update.

In June, On3’s Pete Nakos placed Beck’s Miami NIL value between $3 million and $3.2 million. That figure ranks second in all of CFB, trailing only Duke QB Darian Mensah’s $4M deal.

With that, it’s clear: while a hefty paycheck played a role in Beck’s decision, his move through the transfer portal was ultimately about showcasing his football potential after his rocky 2024 season. And he chose the Hurricanes to do precisely that.