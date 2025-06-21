Did Kirk Barton Get Injured in Fatal Car Crash? Here’s What We Know About Ex-Ohio State OL’s Manslaughter Case

Former Ohio State player Kirk Barton was allegedly involved in an accident that resulted in the death of one person. The accident occurred at around 3 am on Saturday morning on West Bridge Street, Dublin, Ohio. Barton is a former Buckeye right tackle who earned All-American honors. He played for the Buckeyes from 2003 to 2007.

Kirk had an illustrious history with Ohio State, being their team captain and leading the team to an 11-2 season and a Big 10 championship title in 2007. After his career ended at Ohio State, the right tackle joined the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the NFL draft. After his stint with the Chicago Bears, he went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and finally the Carolina Panthers in 2010. Here’s what we know about the accident.

Barton has suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the Riverside Methodist Hospital into police custody. As far as we know, Barton now faces a second-degree felony charge, which includes aggravated vehicular homicide/manslaughter, and he was reported to be driving under the influence. If convicted, Barton can face a minimum prison term of two years, which can extend to eight years.

AD

More details are now awaited…