Did Lane Kiffin Just Confirm LSU Future? Press Conference Reply Says it All

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin may have hinted at his next head coaching destination. With LSU emerging as the favorite to land his signature, Kiffin’s post-game press conference comments have LSU fans buzzing. After stomping their archrivals, MS State, in a 38-19 fashion, Kiffin was questioned about his future in the post-game press conference. To everyone’s surprise, Kiffin dropped a bomb that he would contact legendary ex-LSU head coach Nick Saban and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll for his future.

“You know, I miss my dad. That’s what I miss. So, my two calls will be the closest to that for advice on what my dad would say to do on these things, and that’ll be Coach Carroll and Coach Saban.” Kiffin said in the press conference.

This could be a major hint that Lane Kiffin might be considering LSU as an option. His taking advice from Nick Saban, who created a legacy at LSU (2000-2004), could be the positive news that LSU fans have been waiting for all along. The program has already offered a $90 million incentive-heavy deal. However, it faced competition from Florida and Ole Miss, both willing to match the money.

Now that he has confirmed that he will talk to Nick Saban, fans could see Kiffin don the Tigers’ jersey next season in Baton Rouge after all.

However, he will be wary of some ‘problems’ in the LSU camp, especially after Brian Kelly’s no-cause termination was revealed. That situation has revealed the dirty tactics that were being deployed by the LSU administration. A program that can fire its head coach to attempt to avoid the buyout legally should be something that Kiffin should consider if he indeed chooses LSU.

Then there is the political influence over program decisions, making the job far from ideal for a head coach. But the role also offers positives, including joining a storied program that once won a national championship in 2019. Ultimately, Kiffin must weigh the pros and cons.

Lane Kiffin’s arrival would mean the end of the journey for Frank Wilson

A Week 10 25-49 loss at the Tiger Stadium saw Brian Kelly departing the Tigers. Frank Wilson was chosen as the successor, stepping up as the interim head coach. In three games, Wilson has managed to find two victories and one loss. But that won’t cut it for Wilson, as LSU already made its intentions clear about Lane Kiffin.

If Lane Kiffin accepts the job, it would mean the end of Wilson’s journey as the interim head coach. So, Wilson has the chance to leave the helm with a victory against Brent Venables’ Oklahoma side in Week 14. The Sooners come into the matchup as 10-point favorites and have been on an amazing run, taking down Tennessee, Alabama, and Missouri to reach Week 14.

If Frank Wilson manages to win at the OU Memorial, it would be the perfect send-off for the LSU veteran.