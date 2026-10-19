“Did Not Lose”: Notre Dame Superfan Breaks Into Emotional Rant Demanding Big 12 Investigation After Controversial BYU Loss

BYU escaped with a 28-24 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, but the final score is hardly the only thing grabbing attention. A costly last-second error involving the Big 12 has left Fighting Irish fans fuming, turning a heartbreaking defeat into a full-blown controversy. Now, they want the sequence examined closely, and they are not staying quiet about it.

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When ABC57 reporter Talia Baia asked Notre Dame superfan Tiki Wackowski how he felt after the heartbreaking loss, the University of Notre Dame alum did not hold back. He unleashed a scathing response, calling out the Big 12 and demanding an investigation.

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“Not only does the Big 12 need to be investigated, and was there a pass interference on the last play, but there was also one second left on the clock, guys. We all saw it. America knows it. Twitter knows it. Everyone knows it. Investigate, investigate, investigate. Notre Dame did not lose that game. Refs did,” said Wackowski, who is a popular online streamer.

Although Notre Dame struggled against BYU, the Fighting Irish came really close to pulling off a dramatic comeback, needing just one touchdown to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. With the game hanging in the balance, CJ Carr launched a desperate deep pass towards Jaden Greathouse in the end zone, but the receiver failed to secure it as the ball crashed to the turf.

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However, replays appeared to show Evan Johnson was using his left hand to grab the Notre Dame wide receiver’s arm. The Fighting Irish wanted a pass interference flag, but the officials allowed the game to end without further review.

When Mike Pereira asked the officials about the potential pass interference on the final play, they maintained that they had reviewed every possible angle and concluded that their decision was correct.

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“I talked to the Big 12 center, they said replay did clear it, but it’s pretty obvious here there is a second left on the clock and there should’ve been another play for Notre Dame,” Pereira said at halftime of the Nebraska vs. Oregon game.

The aftermath was equally controversial, as analysts from across the country called out the Big 12 officials after replays showed that one second remained on the clock when the ball hit the ground.

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“There was indeed .01 on the bug clock when the pass hit the ground. Replay should have been reviewed to determine if the in-stadium clock was at:01 at that point and if so, ND would have had one more play,” NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay also disagreed with the officials’ decision.

After facing fierce backlash from across the country, the Big 12 finally admitted its mistake the very next day, conceding that Notre Dame had one second left on the clock.

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“Following the Big 12’s review of the final play of Saturday’s Notre Dame-BYU game, it was determined that time remained on the clock when the ball hit the ground, and the play was incorrectly cleared by the replay officiating crew. The Conference will conduct a complete review of its end-of-game officiating process in advance of next week’s games,” the conference said in a statement.

The officiating controversies continue to plague college football this season. Back in September, the Big Ten added a phantom second to the clock that seemingly only the replay crew could see, giving Michigan a Hail Mary mulligan and a walk-off victory over Western Michigan.

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Now, the exact opposite has happened to Notre Dame, an independent program that doesn’t represent any conference, leaving the Fighting Irish on the wrong end of another controversial call.