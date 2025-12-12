Did O.J. Simpson Sell His Heisman Trophy? Everything We Need to Know About Its Whereabouts

O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Heisman Trophy has had a strange journey, going through bank vaults, courtrooms, private collections, and years of introspection. The trophy, which was once a representation of the best running back season of its time, was caught up in one of America’s most notorious legal scandals, which is still going on long after Simpson passed away.

Uncertainty remains whether the Heisman in Simpson’s possession at the time of his death was the actual thing or a duplicate, even though his estate is facing fresh court actions to auction off his remaining possessions. One of the most bizarre sports-memorabilia sagas ever begins with that dispute.

What happened to O.J. Simpson’s Heisman Trophy? Was it actually sold?

For many years, it was thought that O.J. Simpson‘s Heisman Trophy was kept in a Philadelphia bank vault by Tom Kriessman, a small sheet-metal dealer who famously purchased it for $255,000 at a court-ordered auction in 1999. But Ryan McGee of ESPN discovered that the widely believed narrative was not accurate. Kriessman, who had previously denied this information to reporters, acknowledged that he no longer owned the trophy and disclosed that he had sold it secretly years ago.

When Kriessman revealed that the buyer was Rick Reviglio, a Reno-based collector of memorabilia who secretly bought the Heisman in 2018, the story took a different turn. Reviglio’s collection already includes Bobby Knight’s chair from his infamous 1985 toss and a “Miracle on Ice” game stick. Simpson’s Heisman was his “white whale,” which he had been chasing for years. Both guys declined to reveal the purchase price, preserving the trophy’s mystery and guaranteeing that, for the time being, only a few people know what it cost to obtain one of college football’s most renowned honors.

Why was the Heisman Trophy auctioned off in the first place?

The 1999 auction wasn’t a voluntary sale. It was a direct consequence of Simpson’s $33.5 million civil judgment following his conviction for the terrible killings of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ronald Goldman. Simpson’s personal items, including jerseys, artwork, furnishings, and eventually his Heisman Trophy, were taken and put up for sale by the court because he refused to pay. Thousands of online bidders from all around the world participated in what was at the time one of the most ambitious internet-era auctions ever organized.

The crown jewel, his Heisman, was supposed to sell for at least $100,000, but Kriessman bought it for $255,000, shattering that estimate. Other things were Simpson’s NFL logo umbrella, USC and Bills shirts, and a Hall of Fame certificate. The auction was one of the first instances where computerized bidding and sports memorabilia came together.

Who owns the Heisman Trophy now?

According to the latest reports, Western Nevada Supply’s president and general manager, Rick Reviglio, is the owner of the trophy. In 2018, Reviglio secretly purchased it from Kriessman and kept it as part of an ever-growing private collection centered around rare and culturally significant sporting artifacts.

Sources close to him reveal that, O. J. Simpson’s Heisman was the item he had always wanted, and that purchase ended a years-long pursuit. As a lifelong collector, Reviglio views the trophy as a long-term legacy piece rather than something to sell for a profit.

Reviglio clarified that he has no plans to sell the trophy.

“I have no interest in selling the Heisman and it is my express goal to continue adding to my collection so that someday my children’s children and their children have one of the finest American sports memorabilia collections ever known,” Reviglio wrote to ESPN in an email that the collection will eventually pass on to his family’s future generations.

Is the trophy expected to be sold again after Simpson’s death?

Following Simpson’s death in April 2024 due to cancer, there was a lot of speculation over the worth of his remaining possessions and if the Heisman would ever be able to be sold again. Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s estate lawyer, has already submitted papers to auction off his personal belongings, claiming that the high-profile nature of his possessions might maximize profits for creditors.

But the estate clarifies one important point: Simpson may have had a replica Heisman when he passed away. The genuine trophy is safely with Reviglio in Nevada, and no one has verified its authenticity.

The original Heisman that was sold in 1999 would not be included in the auction, even if Simpson’s estate decided to hold one. Instead, it would only include the things that Simpson really had when he passed away. No hearing date has been scheduled, and the estate’s request must be approved by a court.

The original Heisman, the item that most people identify with Simpson’s early fame, is locked away with a private collector who has no interest in selling, whereas golf clubs, automobiles, and licenses might attract buyers.