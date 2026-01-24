Did Ole Miss Tamper With Luke Ferrelli? Explaining Dabo Swinney’s Allegations and NCAA Tampering Rules

On January 23, head coach Dabo Swinney used a media availability to lay out a detailed timeline alleging that Ole Miss tampered with LB Luke Ferrelli while he was enrolled, attending classes, and signed with Clemson. The Tigers head coach narrated events minute by minute, named staffers, referenced texts, and framed the situation as a direct challenge to NCAA governance.

What Did Dabo Swinney Allege About Ole Miss and Luke Ferrelli?

The allegation centers on Luke Ferrelli, a former Cal freshman who transferred to Clemson. He later flipped to Ole Miss after re-entering the portal on January 16, the final day the window was open. According to Dabo Swinney, Ole Miss’ newly promoted head coach Pete Golding and Rebels GM Austin Thomas were made aware that the player was enrolled at Clemson. Still, they pursued him through intermediaries, texts, and alleged financial offers. That’s concerning because once a player is enrolled and not in the portal, contact is prohibited.

Imago Syndication: The Greenville News Dabo Swinney talks with media during a weekly press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in the Poe Indoor Facility team room in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Dabo Swinney Aug 31 Presser Greenville SC , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxRuinardx/xstaffx 16701753

Dabo Swinney began his account with a phone call. He said agent Ryan Williams contacted Clemson GM Jordan Sorrells and conveyed that Ole Miss had been aggressively pursuing Luke Ferrelli. While the agent also claimed the player had no intention of leaving, that assurance did not align with what followed.

Dabo Swinney instructed Sorrells to contact Ole Miss GM Austin Thomas and warn him to cease communication. He said Thomas claimed he wanted no part of the situation and suggested that Pete Golding “does what he does.” Luke Ferrelli later told Clemson staff that the Rebels’ head coach had texted him directly during class at 8:00 a.m., asking about a buyout and sending a photo of a $1 million contract. Ferrelli also allegedly said Golding used QB Trinidad Chambliss and former QB Jaxson Dart to apply additional pressure.

The situation escalated quickly. On January 16, Dabo Swinney said Clemson was informed that Ole Miss had doubled its offer to two years, $2 million. Later that afternoon, Clemson compliance notified staff that Luke Ferrelli had requested to re-enter the transfer portal.

When Clemson administrators went to his apartment, Dabo Swinney said his response was direct.

“I’m going to Ole Miss,” he said.

By that evening, Clemson had alerted AD Graham Neff, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, the SEC office, and the NCAA. And at that point, the dispute stopped being about one transfer and became about enforcement. That shift from private frustration to institutional consequence is where the story turns from recruiting drama into a governance test.

Who Is Luke Ferrelli and Why Is He Central to This Alleged Tampering Case?

Luke Ferrelli’s importance only intensified the drama for Clemson. He’s the only linebacker that the Tigers have signed from the portal and Dabo Swinney planned around him. This makes the situation even more dire. Last season, he recorded 91 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and an interception and was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He led all freshmen in tackles and was second among ACC freshmen in TFLs.

As reported by Derrian Carter of the Greenville News, part of the USA TODAY Network, Dabo Swinney confirmed he submitted all evidence to the NCAA on January 16 and informed Graham Neff and Jim Phillips. Neff later said Clemson is “exploring” legal options. The head coach’s position was blunt.

“If you tamper with my players, I’m going to turn you in,” he said.

What Counts as Tampering Under NCAA Rules And Is Contacting a Player During Class a Violation?

NCAA bylaw 13.1.1.4 prohibits athletic staff members or representatives from contacting student-athletes at other Division I institutions without authorization through the transfer notification process. That includes indirect contact through agents, family members, or third parties. If Ole Miss contacted Luke Ferrelli after he enrolled at Clemson and before he re-entered the portal, that would constitute a violation.

According to the NCAA manual, such conduct could rise to a Level II violation. If financial inducements were used to secure Luke Ferrelli’s transfer, the violation could escalate to Level I, the most serious category. Level I violations can also apply if third-party involvement occurred and institutional staff “knew or should have known” about it.

What Happens Next if an NCAA Tampering Investigation Is Opened?

Penalties at those levels can include fines, suspensions, show-cause orders, scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions, postseason bans, and probation. That is the enforcement backdrop Dabo Swinney is challenging.

“We have a broken system,” he said. “And if there are no consequences for tampering, then we have no rules and we have no governance.”

Whether the NCAA agrees will determine if this case becomes precedent or just another warning without teeth.