“Didn’t Get That…”: Deion Sanders Reveals Raw Fatherly Emotions While Attending Son Shedeur’s Browns Camp

Deion Sanders is just days away from Colorado’s fall camp. Despite that upcoming hectic schedule, Coach Prime couldn’t help but attend to his fatherly duties. All it took was a text for his son, Shedeur Sanders, and the Colorado head coach was there to see his son practice for the Browns.

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“My mind is racing. I can’t wait to start camp,” Sanders said on Well-Off Media on July 30 while walking to see his son during his Brown practice. “Coming to see my baby. He called me and texted me the schedule for the practices. So, when he sends me a schedule, that means in his voice, “Dad, I want you to come see me. Oh, I didn’t get that text last year, but I got it this year. So, what does a father do? Come see his baby.”

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For Sanders, watching his son practice for an NFL team is nothing but a milestone after all the hurdles they crossed together to reach this level. Shedeur Sanders was predicted to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he slid to the fifth round. Even after arriving in Cleveland, the QB was buried deep on the depth chart.

Joe Flacco was projected to be the starter. Dillon Gabriel was picked ahead of him. And even Kenny Pickett was ahead of him during the fall camp. Shedeur got some reps, but mostly with second- or third-string teams.

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That’s probably why the former Colorado QB didn’t send a similar practice schedule to his father last season. Shedeur Sanders got his opportunity during the 2025 campaign after Dillon Gabriel got hurt. Although he produced mixed results, the performance was enough to elevate him. Now, he is in a battle for the starting gig with DeShaun Watson.

Even Coach Prime, while visiting his son, made sure to say that he is not there for the media but for his son. “I’m not doing media. I’m just here to watch.” Coach Sanders watched the whole practice from the top of the bleachers. He later joined Shedeur on the sidelines, sharing a long, highly personal embrace.

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Despite his fatherly role, Deion remains Shedeur’s mentor and coach. During the same trip to the Browns’ practice, Deion Sanders also met the new head coach, Todd Monken. And while they may have discussed Shedeur, the Cleveland head coach was equally excited to see the NFL Hall of Famer.

“It was really cool,” Monken said after the practice. “Deion Sanders, you kidding me? Forget that it’s Shedeur’s dad. I mean, first of all, he did an unbelievable job with Shedeur, great kid. And obviously an elite football player, hell, a baseball player. And then as a coach, I mean, wow. Everything that he’s achieved. It was awesome [having him at practice].”