“Didn’t Sleep Well Last Night”: Ryan Day Makes Tough Admission on Humiliating Ohio State Loss

The Big 10 Championship did not unfold the way Ohio State expected. The Buckeyes not only lost their shot at an undefeated season but also surrendered a higher playoff seed to Indiana. For Ryan Day, the defeat served as a learning moment, and he admitted he plans to use it as motivation moving forward.

“I’ve watched it all a bunch. Didn’t sleep well last night. Have a sick feeling in my stomach over the game, so do these guys here,” Ryan Day said. “We’ll use this as motivation.”

With the playoff bracket set, Ryan Day revealed how his team plans on bouncing back from the Indiana loss in the upcoming playoff games.

“We’re gonna respond like men. We’re not gonna sit around and point fingers and feel sorry for ourselves. We lost. We were not at our best,” Day said. “Everybody, including myself, including the coaches, everybody. That’s what you have to do. You’ve got to address what the problems are and get them fixed. When you lose a game like that, you can’t just feel sorry for yourself or point fingers; you have to get the issues fixed. Certainly, the red zone was one of them, balance on offense, there are some things I know the guys on defense want to get addressed as well, and special teams.”