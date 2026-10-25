“Didn’t Work Out”: Baylor Heisman Legend Makes Stance on Dave Aranda Clear After $12M Firing Announcement

Baylor’s decision to pull the plug on Dave Aranda didn’t surprise many, as the head coach was under intense pressure heading into the 2026 campaign. The Week 8 loss that dropped the Bears to 4-3 proved to be the final nail in the coffin. Even Baylor legend Robert Griffin III understands that Aranda had it coming.

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“Dave Aranda is a great man and one of the best people I have had the pleasure of getting to know,” Griffin posted on X on October 25 after the program announced Aranda’s firing. “It didn’t work out at Baylor, but he will always have a friend, brother, and supporter in me. Love you, Coach.”

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RGIII played at Baylor from 2008 to 2011. While the former Heisman winner never got to play under Aranda, he has been using his platform to support the latter since he came to Waco. In 2023, Baylor finished 3-9, and Aranda was on the hot seat heading into the 2024 campaign.

In June 2024, RGIII publicly backed Aranda, saying, “I’m 10 Toes Down with Dave Aranda. They will come swinging.” And he wasn’t wrong. The Bears did come out swinging. They finished 8-5 next season. However, that momentum couldn’t last.

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Baylor’s 24-25 loss to Kansas finally forced the program to take the tough call. Before this win, Kansas had lost 14 games against Baylor since 2007. This victory also gave Kansas its first Big 12 conference win of the season.

With the firing, the Bears will owe Dave Aranda an estimated $12 million as his buyout. He had over three full years remaining on his deal. Baylor’s defensive coordinator, Joe Klanderman, who joined the team from Kansas State before this season, will serve as interim head coach.

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“Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff, and this university,” Baylor AD Doug McNamee said in a statement.

“He is a gifted coach and a brilliant football mind whose leadership brought some of our best Baylor football memories. While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary for our program at this time. We will forever be thankful to Dave and his family for their time here at Baylor, and we wish them well.”

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Aranda finished with a 40–40 record in Waco. He came with a strong resume as the former defensive coordinator at LSU, which won the national championship in 2019. Aranda had a rocky start in 2020, finishing 2–7. But the Bears bounced back the following season, finishing 12–2, winning the Big 12 championship, and defeating Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. After two disappointing seasons, Aranda turned it around in 2024. However, 2025 was another setback as Baylor finished 5–7.

Aranda has not yet made a public statement since being fired. In his remarks after the Kansas loss, the former Baylor head coach had mostly focused on the game.

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“I think as the game went on, I think we got tired,” Aranda said after losing to Kansas Saturday. “I think the guys were fighting… They are a team of gadgets and kind of a collection of the hardest plays to defend. That’s their deal.”

Interestingly, Baylor wasn’t the only program to make a coaching change. The Bears became the third team to fire its head coach in just five days, highlighting a turbulent stretch across college football.

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NC State parted ways with Dave Doeren on October 24 after 14 seasons, reportedly leaving the program with a $10 million payout. Maryland also moved on from Mike Locksley after eight seasons, with the school reportedly owing him another $10 million.