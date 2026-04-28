Diego Pavia Accepts Over $1M Loss After Signing With Ravens

Even after being a Heisman Trophy runner-up, Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia surprisingly went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, that doesn’t stop his NFL future. Pavia is signing a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. But the deal exposes a stark financial drop-off from his NIL earnings during the QB’s last season with the Commodores.

If the player remains on the active roster, UDFA contracts have a total value often exceeding $1.5 million. Considering that, Pavia’s going to get between $885,000 and $1,005,000, per NFL Operations. While the NFL rookie minimum base salary for the 2026 season is approximately $885,000, it represents a significant decrease from his peak college earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his final year at Vanderbilt, Pavia earned nearly $2.5 million in NIL money. Comparing that with his first-year NFL pay shows not only that he accepts over a $1 million loss but also highlights the significant financial hit he’s taking. In that case, if he had joined the UFL, his base salary would have been roughly $64,000 for a 10-game season. However, while standard UDFA contracts have low initial guarantees, top priority free agents in recent years have seen guarantees ranging from $250,000 to $300,000.

Given that Pavia has a chance to earn more in the future, his draft snub was shocking. Pavia became the first Heisman finalist to go undrafted since 2014, and his draft stock was impacted by concerns over his 5’10” height and “fiery” personality. Despite that, Pavia’s mobility with 3,094 career rushing yards and 31 TDs makes him a logical stylistic backup who can run the Ravens’ existing playbooks more effectively than traditional pocket passers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proven production after leading Vanderbilt to its first-ever 10-win season makes him a unique developmental prospect who fits the Ravens’ offensive identity. Then, the roster depth also plays a role. Before signing Pavia and fellow UDFA Joe Fagnano, the Ravens had only two QBs on their roster: Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGO

To cap it off, Ravens DC Jesse Minter previously worked with Pavia’s college coach, Clark Lea, at Vanderbilt in 2021. This familiarity likely provided the front office with deeper insight into the QB’s work ethic and leadership. Although he originally accepted a minicamp invite as a “tryout” candidate, the team opted to sign Pavia to a full deal in advance of the camp starting on May 1, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diego Pavia’s confidence before getting the opportunity

Diego Pavia has been vocal about his journey from being a JUCO walk-on to an undrafted NFL rookie, often emphasizing his “chip-on-the-shoulder” mentality. Before getting the opportunity, Pavia expressed readiness to prove himself, stating, “I want them to know, and the future teammates that I do have, that, game on the line, I got you. Don’t worry about it.”

“That’s how I carry myself. I think people get caught up in my confidence for arrogance. But my confidence comes from my preparation of work that I put in in the offseason, the week of, just things like that. That’s what boosts me to have that extra edge on Saturday,” added the QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, in rookie minicamp, Pavia will get his first taste of NFL coaching and playbook installation alongside fellow rookies and will follow the standard NFL offseason progression. Late July is the critical period where Pavia must outperform fellow UDFA Joe Fagnano to secure the No. 3 QB role.

If Pavia does not make the Ravens’ final 53-man roster or practice squad by September, he has alternative professional options. As a high-profile college star, he would likely be a priority target for a team like the Louisville Kings.