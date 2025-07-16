Diego Pavia Addresses $4M SEC Move After Confirming Major UFC Career Switch Stance

Well, Diego Pavia turned Vanderbilt football around, and he’s not done yet. Transferring from New Mexico, he took a 2-10 team and turned it into a 7-6 contender, delivering a stunning upset over Alabama, their first win in forty years. That moment alone put the entire college football world on notice. Now, with one year left, Pavia isn’t chasing bags or jumping ships. Even a $4 million NIL push couldn’t shake his loyalty. He’s committed, focused, and determined to finish what he started, leading Vanderbilt to a national championship.

Look, Vanderbilt’s star QB isn’t just back—he’s back with a purpose. After winning an extra year of eligibility by a judge’s order, Diego Pavia made his move to Vanderbilt. But while he’s staying put, he revealed on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast show that other schools were going crazy over his commitment. Pavia confirmed receiving an NIL offer exceeding $4 million from an SEC program, adding that recruitment efforts primarily targeted his family, not himself directly. “It was less reaching out to me—it was more reaching out to, like, my brothers and my family and stuff,” Pavia said.

So, what stopped him from making a move? It’s his love for the team that stopped his money move. Talking about his move back to Vanderbilt on 247 Sports despite a major NIL push, Diego Pavia was nothing but satisfied. “You know, if I’m going to take all the money, there’s no money to go get Eli [Stowers] or someone like Martel [Hight] or Keith Junior [Keithan Starling Jr.] or something like that. So, when I think of a team, I think about how Tom Brady did it. You know, he wasn’t the highest paid ever, but he made sure that winning was first, and so that’s what I want to do. I’m here to win,” Pavia said.

For him, winning is more important than being the highest-paid athlete. While top prospects like Carson Beck and Nico Iamaleava chase lucrative NIL deals, Diego Pavia is charting a different course: loyalty and leadership. He’s not just talking the talk; he’s walking the walk. Last season, Pavia threw for 2,293 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions, showcasing poise, precision, and grit. Unlike those chasing big paychecks, Pavia is chasing championships—and he’s winning over everyone.

Apart from that, he’s already sending threats to SEC rivals, aiming for a 4th straight win against Hugh Freeze’s Auburn this year. Pavia beat Freeze once at Liberty, again during Freeze’s first year at Auburn, and most recently in 2024 while leading Vanderbilt’s offense. The stakes are higher in Nashville, where Pavia will enjoy a home-field advantage. So, there’s a high chance that he keeps up his streak.

While reflecting on his past matches with Freeze, Pavia gave credit to him without losing sight of his own goals. “I mean, Hugh Freeze is a great coach, and they have a very well-run program at Auburn,” Pavia said. “It’s a battle of the warriors, and I feel like it comes down to who is more prepared that week. Obviously, we’ve got the best of him two times, and obviously, we always want it to play in our favor, but they run a well-run program, and they’ve got some good talent there too. So it’ll be a fun game in Nashville this year.”

But in between of all the future aspirations, is there any other career goal in his mind?

Diego Pavia’s clear verdict on a career move

Diego Pavia’s football leadership wasn’t forged on the field; it began on the wrestling mat. At Volcano Vista High School, he wrestled blindfolded, honing his instincts. “Just so I could get a feel—once he does something, I could react to it,” he explained. Despite a partial wrestling scholarship from Nebraska, Pavia walked away from it. “That wasn’t where my heart was,” Pavia said. “I feel like if I would’ve wrestled, then I would have fallen out of love with the sport.” Then he chose football and excelled.

No wonder he made the right decision. Diego Pavia led New Mexico Military Institute to a junior college national title and then guided New Mexico State to a Quick Lane Bowl victory, earning MVP honors. Now at Vanderbilt, when 247 Sports host asked about a post-football career in wrestling or UFC, Pavia didn’t hesitate: “Nah, no. I leave the fighting up to my brothers. You know, they handle that. They’re, uh, they’re pretty vicious.” So, for now, it’s just his brothers, Roel Jr. and Javier, who can handle that kind of pressure.

And clearing the air on his visit to New Mexico, Diego Pavia said, “My brother actually had a boxing fight where he dropped two guys, and that’s why I went back to Albuquerque.” So, for now, wrestling is not on Pavia’s to-do list. But his clear goal is taking Vanderbilt to a national championship; let’s wait and see if that actually turns true this season.

