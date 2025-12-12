brand-logo
Diego Pavia Announces Wild Offer for Theo Von if He Wins the Heisman

BySoham Ghosh

Dec 12, 2025 | 3:38 PM EST

Diego Pavia and Theo Von’s unusual friendship came to light a few months ago when Von revealed Pavia had promised him a date with his mother if Vanderbilt beat South Carolina. The date never happened, but it sparked a bond between Von and the Pavia family. Now, with the Heisman ceremony less than 24 hours away, Pavia is teasing a special offer for his longtime friend.

Diego Pavia says he told Theo Von he could keep the Heisman Trophy in the background of his podcast room if he wins it, Vanderbilt writer Dylan Tovitz mentioned on X.

This is a developing story…

