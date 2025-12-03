Diego Pavia Asks President Donald Trump For Help After Heated Cabinet Meeting Over CFP Rankings

The college football playoff debate has now reached the White House. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia figured the only way their playoff pleas would ever get taken seriously is if President Trump got involved. So he jumped straight into the debate himself, tagging Trump on X and tossing his own request into the chaos.

“@realDonaldTrump MAKE THE EXECUTIVE ORDER PLEASE‼️👀” Pavia then hopped onto X and reposted Brooks Austin’s 16-team playoff layout, practically begging President Trump to make it official.

During a recent meeting, Florida Senator Marco Rubio brought up the topic. Rubio said that if his local team, the University of Miami, got screwed over by the selection committee, Trump should step in and take charge of the whole thing next year. That tiny moment apparently motivated Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia to give Trump some ideas if he ever plans to run the playoff committee. After Brooks Austin floated the idea of a 16-team playoff, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia decided to shoot his shot.

Truth be told, his 16-team playoff suggestion isn’t bad at all. The master plan includes 4 teams from the SEC, 4 from the Big Ten, 2 from the ACC, 2 from the Big 12, and 4 at-large teams chosen by a computer. The twist? Everything selected by AI itself, with zero playoff committee involvement to avoid bias.

Diego Pavia has been fighting this playoff battle for days now. The former JUCO baller is desperate to give his team, the Commodores, a spot in the playoffs. He went on social media to campaign for his squad after they finished with an amazing 10-2 record. The Heisman candidate believes his team is the most dangerous team in the country. And that the playoff committee is doing “injustice” by shutting them out.

However, the reality is tougher than the argument. The selection committee currently has Vanderbilt ranked at No. 14. That means it’s highly unlikely they get one of the last spots unless teams like Miami, Notre Dame, and others slip up. Everyone’s competing for those last few at-large bids.

Which teams have officially locked their seats in the playoffs?

Right now, a few top teams are near guaranteed to make the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Even with one weekend of games left. These teams have either no losses or just one, so the selection committee is unlikely to leave them out.

Ohio State (12-0), Indiana (12-0), Georgia (11-1), Texas Tech (11-1), and Oregon (11-1) are the safest bets. Behind them, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss are likely to make it too, unless something unexpected happens. Some teams on the bubble could get bumped out if other conference champions, like Virginia or Tulane, win their championship games and claim an automatic spot.

Everyone is waiting for this weekend’s conference championship games to decide the final playoff spots. Alabama plays Georgia in the SEC Championship, and the result could change their seeding or even knock Alabama out if they lose. The selection committee will announce the final 12-team playoff bracket on Sunday.